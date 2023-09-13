1000 years old fossils of 'alien corpses' displayed in Mexico’s Congress

Two mummified corpses of supposed "non-human" aliens were displayed in the Mexico Congress by a UFO Expert this week, New York Post reported on Wednesday. The two bodies — with only three fingers on each hand and elongated ET-style heads — were displayed in windowed boxes for a public congressional hearing on Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAPs) on Tuesday.

The hearing aimed to rule on the phenomenon in the Aerial Space Protection Law, which would turn Mexico into the first country in the world to acknowledge the presence of aliens on the planet, New York Post reported citing local media. The mysterious findings were presented alongside a slew of other videos of UFOs and unidentified anomalous phenomena.

Ryan Graves, the Executive Director of Americans for Safe Aerospace and a former US Navy pilot, told the hearing that UAP "represent an urgent priority for both aerospace safety and scientific inquiry". The corpses are between 700 and 1,800 years old, with X-rays showing one has mysterious "eggs" inside, ufologist Jaime Maussan told the hearing, New York Post reported.

"These specimens are not part of our terrestrial evolution," Maussan said about the supposed DNA testing on the small figures, according to Marca. "These aren't beings that were found after a UFO wreckage. They were found in diatom (algae) mines, and were later fossilized". "This is the first time it (extraterrestrial life) is presented in such a form and I think there is a clear demonstration that we are dealing with non-human specimens that are not related to any other species in our world," New York Post quoted Maussan as saying.

The ancient specimens, which were retrieved from Cusco, Peru, in 2017, are believed to be between 700 and 1,800 years old, the hearing was told. Maussan further explained that scientists recently studying the UFO specimens at the Autonomous National University of Mexico (UNAM) were able to extract DNA evidence from the specimens using radiocarbon dating, New York Post reported.

Notably, Maussan, who is Mexico's best-known ufologist, has been outspoken about extra-terrestrial findings, as per New York Post. Earlier this year, he posted on X (formerly Twitter) about a photograph of a sunset over a stadium near the US-Mexico border that featured a UAP.

"I believe it is a ship of non-human origin," he wrote. The image showed Estadio Olimpico Benito Juarez, just two miles away from El Paso, Texas, with a dark spot near the sun, which Maussan said he believed was a UFO. (ANI)

