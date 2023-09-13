Israeli population pushes 10 million as Jewish New Year approaches

Tel Aviv [Israel], September 13 (ANI/TPS): Israel's population will pass 10 million in 2024, according to data the Central Bureau of Statistics (CBS) published on Wednesday ahead of the Jewish New Year. As the Hebrew year draws to a close, the Jewish state has a population of approximately 9.795 million people, the report said. Some 7.181 million (73 per cent) identify as Jewish, 2.065 million (21 per cent) as Arab and 549,000 (5 per cent) as neither.

The country's population will reach 10 million by late 2024 and 16 million by 2048, the CBS said. By 2065, Israel's population is expected to have doubled. Jews in Israel who are at least 20 years old are identified as 44 per cent secular, 45 per cent traditional or religious, and 11 per cent orthodox.

The average life expectancy for Israeli men rose slightly over the past year to 80.7 years, compared to 84.8 years for women. According to CBS, Israel's overall population grew an estimated 2 per cent with 172,000 babies born and the arrival of 74,000 immigrants.

Among Jewish Israelis, David was the most commonly chosen name for boys born in 5783, followed by Ariel and then Lavi. Overall, Muhammad remained the most popular name for Israeli newborns. Second place went to Adam, with Yosef/Joseph/Yusef ranking third.

Abigail was the most popular name for Jewish girls, and also in the overall ranking. Tamar came in second, both in the Jewish sector and overall. Other popular girl names included Miriam, Sarah and Yael. Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year, starts at sundown on Friday. The two-day holiday is followed by Yom Kippur, which begins at sundown on September 24. (ANI/TPS)

