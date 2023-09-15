PM Modi greets Netanyahu, people of Israel on Jewish New Year  

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday extended greetings to his "friend" Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu and Jewish community around the world on Jewish New Year Rosh Hashanah. He wished that the new year brings good health, peace and prosperity in everyone's life.

"Shana Tova! Warmest greetings on Rosh Hashanah to my friend Prime Minister @netanyahu, the friendly people of Israel and the Jewish community across the world. May the New Year bring good health, peace and prosperity in everyone's life," PM Modi said in a post on X. Indian Embassy in Israel also extended its greetings.

"On the eve of Rosh Hashana, the Jewish #NewYear, Embassy officials along with the Israeli friends raised a toast. Wishing you all Shana Tova U'Metuka!" it said on X on Thursday. Ahead of Rosh Hashanah, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday held toasts with the security services - The Mossad, the ISA and the IDF General Staff Forum.

"Prime Minister Netanyahu emphasized before each security body the importance of unity among the people as he is committed to working toward reaching as broad a consensus as possible," Israel Prime Minister's Office said in a statement. In his address to Mossad personnel, Netanyahu said, "I would like to wish you and your families a good and sweet year of peace and unity; however, above all, continue your efforts, and above this, continue your successes. May you have a good year." (ANI)

