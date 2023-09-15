Left Menu

Indian Naval Ship ‘Nireekshak’ arrives at Trincomalee Port in Sri Lanka

According to the release, after the arrival of the ship, the Commanding Officer of the Indian Naval ship, Commander Jeetu Singh Chauhan called on the Commander of Eastern Naval Area, Rear Admiral PS De Silva and held cordial discussions on further training in diving during the eight-day deployment.

ANI | Updated: 15-09-2023 20:13 IST | Created: 15-09-2023 20:13 IST
Indian Naval Ship ‘Nireekshak’ arrives at Trincomalee Port in Sri Lanka
Visual from the spot (Photo/pib). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

The highly advanced Indian Naval Ship 'Nireekshak' arrived at the port of Trincomalee to facilitate Mixed Gas Diving training for the Sri Lanka Navy, according to the press release from the Indian High Commission in Colombo. As the ship arrived on September 14, the Sri Lankan Navy gave a rousing welcome with naval traditions.

According to the release, after the arrival of the ship, the Commanding Officer of the Indian Naval ship, Commander Jeetu Singh Chauhan called on the Commander of Eastern Naval Area, Rear Admiral PS De Silva and held cordial discussions on further training in diving during the eight-day deployment. In the eight-day deployment, the officials onboard are scheduled to have engagements such as Yoga, interaction with School children and beach cleaning.

As per the press release, the Indian Naval Ship 'Nireekshak' (A-15) is equipped with two six-man recompression chambers and one three-man diving bell. The ship is fully capable of undertaking rescue operations from a submarine in distress and training of saturation divers. The ship had earlier visited Trincomalee in September 2019 and March 2022 for a similar training deployment for SLN divers.

Such continued engagement of Indian Naval ships with the Sri Lanka Navy is in keeping with the Government of India's capacity-building initiative as part of its 'Neighborhood First' policy. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World News Roundup: Exclusive-Chinese defence minister under investigation for corrupt procurement; France won't cut cultural ties with Mali, Niger, Burkina Faso - minister and more

World News Roundup: Exclusive-Chinese defence minister under investigation f...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID shot -Reuters/Ipsos poll; Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off and more

Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID s...

 Global
3
Everstone Capital pares 25.3 pc stake in Burger King owner Restaurant Brands Asia for Rs 1,494 crore

Everstone Capital pares 25.3 pc stake in Burger King owner Restaurant Brands...

 India
4
(Update: Launched) Watch next space station crew launch aboard Soyuz MS-24 spacecraft on Friday

(Update: Launched) Watch next space station crew launch aboard Soyuz MS-24 s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Digital Learning Curve: How Social Media Algorithms Shape Knowledge Exchange

Smart Spending: Say Goodbye to These 'Money-Saving' Mistakes

The Power of Words: How They Can Change Your Life

Diet Trends 2023: Exploring the Hottest New Health Fad

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023