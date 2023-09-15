Left Menu

Israel PM Netanyahu headed to New York for UN opening

Netanyahu will also meet with the leaders of the Jewish community in the US during his visit

15-09-2023
Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. (File Photo: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

Tel Aviv [Israel], September 15 (ANI/TPS): Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will take off after the end of the Rosh Hashanah holiday Sunday night for a political visit to the United States, during which he will address the United Nations General Assembly next Friday morning as part of the opening ceremonies for its new session. As part of his visit, he will meet with US President Joe Biden, German Chancellor Olaf Schulz, Turkish President Recep Erdogan, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, South Korean President Yoon Seok-Yeol, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and other leaders.

Netanyahu will also meet with the leaders of the Jewish community in the US during his visit. Prime Minister Netanyahu will begin his visit to the US in California, where he will meet with Elon Musk and others on the subject of artificial intelligence development. (ANI/TPS)

