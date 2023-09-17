Left Menu

Sharjah Broadcasting Authority delegation reviews latest media technologies at IBC

The event, organised from September 15 to 18 in the Dutch capital, Amsterdam, is witnessing participation of more than a thousand exhibitors from 170 countries around the world.

ANI | Updated: 17-09-2023 21:43 IST
Sharjah [UAE], September 17 (ANI/WAM): A delegation from the Sharjah Broadcasting Authority (SBA) visited the International Broadcasting Convention (IBC), which is considered the largest exhibition and conference in broadcast and media technologies in the world. The event, organised from September 15 to 18 in the Dutch capital, Amsterdam, is witnessing participation of more than a thousand exhibitors from 170 countries around the world.

The participating delegation was briefed on the latest developments in broadcasting, production, photography and recording technologies in the world of television devices. The SBA delegation held a series of meetings with a group of experts, specialists, and representatives of international companies that manufacture television and media broadcasting tools and devices.

The delegation also discussed making use of these technologies in future projects that the SBA intends to begin implementing during the coming period in order to keep pace with the latest developments in this field. Such efforts aim to make SBA, with the support of Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, one of the most advanced media bodies and institutions in the region.

The delegation toured the event's pavilions, which included hundreds of the world's leading companies in the broadcast equipment industry and developers of technological equipment that serve the radio and television sector. (ANI/WAM)

