Left Menu

Israel to supply suicide drones to undisclosed European nation

The Haifa-based company said the contract will see Elbit supply several hundred of the drones over a two-year period.

ANI | Updated: 18-09-2023 23:39 IST | Created: 18-09-2023 23:39 IST
Israel to supply suicide drones to undisclosed European nation
A Skystriker "suicide" drone (Photo/TPS). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

Tel Aviv [Israel], September 18 (ANI/TPS): Israeli defence contractor Elbit Systems announced on Sunday it was awarded a $95 million contract to supply its Skystriker "suicide" drone to an unspecified European country. The Haifa-based company said the contract will see Elbit supply several hundred of the drones over a two-year period.

Elbit Systems' SkyStriker LM is a fully autonomous unmanned aerial vehicle that can passively loiter in the sky until it locates a target and fires a warhead of up to 10 kg. SkyStriker enables covert operations of up to two hours and has a range of 100 km.

Israeli defence exports by Rafael, Elbit Systems and Israeli Aerospace Industries soared in 2022. The surge was attributed to European countries boosting their defence budgets after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and the normalization of relations with the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Morocco. (ANI/TPS)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese company working to transform cow waste into rocket fuel

Japanese company working to transform cow waste into rocket fuel

 Japan
2
Bangladesh Prime Minsiter Sheikh Hasina arrives in New York to attend 78th UN General Assembly

Bangladesh Prime Minsiter Sheikh Hasina arrives in New York to attend 78th U...

 United States
3
Infra firm, former CMD booked by CBI in bank fraud case

Infra firm, former CMD booked by CBI in bank fraud case

 India
4
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves GSK's bone marrow cancer therapy; Climate change hitting fight against AIDS, TB and malaria and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves GSK's bone marrow cancer therapy; Clima...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Digital Learning Curve: How Social Media Algorithms Shape Knowledge Exchange

Smart Spending: Say Goodbye to These 'Money-Saving' Mistakes

The Power of Words: How They Can Change Your Life

Diet Trends 2023: Exploring the Hottest New Health Fad

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023