Left Menu

Eight Hamas Terrorists Captured who Used Birzeit University as a Base of Operations

The intelligence operation, said the IDF, was carried out in recent months with the intention of thwarting the activities of terrorist squads made up of students from the school operating in Hamas terrorist cells called “Haktala Islamiya” which operate in universities in Judea and Samaria.

ANI | Updated: 24-09-2023 21:46 IST | Created: 24-09-2023 21:46 IST
Eight Hamas Terrorists Captured who Used Birzeit University as a Base of Operations
Representative Image. . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

Tel Aviv [Israel], September 24 (ANI/TPS): The IDF said that, after an intelligence and investigative effort, its forces together with Shin Bet arrested eight wanted people overnight at Birzeit University near Ramallah who were planning to carry out a terror attack in the near future. Another wanted person was arrested in the area of the village of Birzeit.

In addition, four other wanted terrorists were captured in the village of Khirbat Karme, located just south of Hebron. The intelligence operation, said the IDF, was carried out in recent months with the intention of thwarting the activities of terrorist squads made up of students from the school operating in Hamas terrorist cells called "Haktala Islamiya" which operate in universities in Judea and Samaria.

The IDF stated that this is another example of how Hamas makes of legitimate institutions, such as universities, in order to promote terrorist activity and serve as a refuge for its personnel. (ANI/TPS)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: More bumps in the road to wiping out polio - report; US CDC backs Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine to protect infants and more

Health News Roundup: More bumps in the road to wiping out polio - report; US...

 Global
2
Immune cells are vital for effective immunisation against SARS-CoV-2 virus: Study

Immune cells are vital for effective immunisation against SARS-CoV-2 virus: ...

 United States
3
Nearly 2 million people in Afghanistan face acute food insecurity: UN World Food Programme

Nearly 2 million people in Afghanistan face acute food insecurity: UN World ...

 Afghanistan
4
Thailand expects Tesla, Google, Microsoft to invest $5 bln -prime minister

Thailand expects Tesla, Google, Microsoft to invest $5 bln -prime minister

 Thailand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cracking the Dieting Code: A Blueprint for Lasting Transformation

Gastronomic Ghosts: 11 Extinct Foods Resurrected Through History

All Aboard! The Best European Multi-Destination Train Adventures for Every Traveler

Discover the 15 Hidden Gems: America's Happiest Places to Call Home

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023