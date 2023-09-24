Pakistan Election Commission suggests changes to election rules 

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has proposed 18 amendments to the election rules in line with the amendments to the elections act introduced by the previous Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) led coalition government, Dawn reported on Sunday. Dawn is a Pakistan-based English newspaper.

Dawn reported that the commission has sought suggestions for the proposed changes till October 7 and will later make a final decision. According to the notification, the candidate will have to open a separate bank account for election expenses or allocate the existing account, while the joint account of the candidate participating in the election will not be acceptable.

The Pakistan-based news daily reported that the Returning officers (ROs) will provide results to candidates at the respective district election commission office. The commission has also proposed to change the rules related to postal ballots, the postal ballots will be sealed in separate packets and sent to respective ROs.

If the postal ballot is not received by the relevant RO before the election day, the votes will not be included in the count. According to the proposed changes to the rules, the RO will hand over the results in the presence of candidates, and the RO will compile and seal forms 47, 48, 49 for the results,.

The candidate will be obliged to provide complete details of election expenses and financial expenditures on the election campaign. According to the proposed rules, candidates will be obliged to open a separate bank account before submitting the nomination papers. The amount of PKR 1 lakh has been fixed for filing a petition related to the election which will be decided in 180 days. Similarly, a fine of PKR 10,000 to PKR 50,000 will be imposed for seeking adjournment during the hearing.

Also, political parties would be required to share intra-party polls schedule with the ECP 15 days before the election, the ECP notification said. Under the proposed rules, political parties will have to submit details after seven days of the intra-party election. The nomination fee will be non-refundable, and the amount will be deposited in the government treasury.

According to the ECP, if another person spends money on the election campaign of a candidate, the candidate will also need to provide all the records of the financier's identity, types of expenses and sources of income, reported Dawn News. The commission will reconcile the sum of expenses recorded in Forms C, 67 and 68 within the permissible limit of the election expenses of the returned candidate. In the amendments being introduced in the election rules, it has been said the penalty imposed on political parties will be deposited in the government treasury. Political parties will also have to provide details of those who contribute more than Rs1 million in the party fund.

Dawn news reported, details of the candidate's immovable property within the country and abroad, as well as assets purchased, will also be disclosed. In addition to this, information about the candidate's vehicles, jewellery, bank deposits and cash on hand will also be submitted on the form. The RO will open the rejected votes in the presence of the candidate and the election agent, and the RO will prepare and seal the interim and final results on Forms 47, 48, and 49. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)