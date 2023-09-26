Banner exhibition outside UNHRC highlights human rights violations in Balochistan

A three-day-long photo and banner exhibition in front of the United Nations office in Geneva was launched to highlight the plight of indigenous Baloch people in Pakistan's largest and resource-rich province of Balochistan. It also highlighted the abuse of human rights and rising incidents of enforced disappearances in Pakistan's Balochistan province.

The exhibition has jointly been organised by the Baloch Voice Association, Voice for Baloch Missing Persons and Baloch Peoples' Congress. The organisers have been demanding urgent UN intervention to protect the lives of the Baloch people, who have been facing the worst human rights violations.

There have been continuous incidents of enforced disappearances of political activists, students and other intellectuals and they are being tortured and their bodies are thrown in isolated places.Speaking to ANI, Baloch Voice Association President Munir Mengal said, "The main objective of us is to be here organising this exhibition to seek the attention of UN and UN bodies and UN member states towards Balochistan." He added, "Pakistan Army is abusing the fundamental rights of the people on a daily basis and every day we receive through social media information that people have been. And also, we have been receiving information that those who have been abducted by the Pakistan army, are throwing their dead bodies in different areas."

Munir said that in the last two weeks, 20 mutilated bodies of those people who had been victims of enforced disappearances by the Pakistani forces have been found. However, the Pakistan army claimed that they had killed them in a clash."This is how Pakistan is doing her kill and dumb policy and the world has not taken interest on this issue. For this purpose, we are here to seek the attention of the UN and Pakistan, a member state of the UN and member states should take notice of human rights which the Pakistan forces are doing over there", said Munir. Earlier in August, Amnesty International slammed Pakistan over the multiple cases of enforced disappearances, and secret and arbitrary detentions and called out the authorities to take action and work towards ending this practice.

It also announced that the organisation will present a number of such stories from Pakistan where innocent people were suddenly abducted with no whereabouts known to their families. "Pakistan must end the practice of enforced disappearance & secret & arbitrary detentions. Authorities must immediately & unconditionally disclose the whereabouts of the forcibly disappeared, to their families. As we approach the International Day of the Disappeared, presenting some emblematic cases of this crime with @dohrpk," Amnesty International South Asia stated on X (formerly Twitter). (ANI)

