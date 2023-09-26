Left Menu

'Atypical' rains kill at least 8 in Mexican state of Jalisco

At least eight people were killed and another three were injured after a river in the Mexican state of Jalisco burst its banks following unusually heavy rains.

26-09-2023

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Mexico



The "atypical" rains completely destroyed four houses and another 50 homes were being evaluated for damages, Gustavo Robles, who heads the municipality of Autlan de Navarro, said at a press conference on Monday.

Local authorities, who are working with the federal government to declare a state of emergency, received reports the river was flooding the area at around 7:20 am and over 100 security agents have been participating in rescue efforts, he said. (ANI/WAM)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

