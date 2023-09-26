'Atypical' rains kill at least 8 in Mexican state of Jalisco

Mexico City [Mexico], September 26 (ANI/WAM): At least eight people were killed and another three were injured after a river in the Mexican state of Jalisco burst its banks following unusually heavy rains.

The "atypical" rains completely destroyed four houses and another 50 homes were being evaluated for damages, Gustavo Robles, who heads the municipality of Autlan de Navarro, said at a press conference on Monday.

Local authorities, who are working with the federal government to declare a state of emergency, received reports the river was flooding the area at around 7:20 am and over 100 security agents have been participating in rescue efforts, he said. (ANI/WAM)

