Sindhis hold protest against Pakistan for targeting minorities, exploiting resources

Sindhi political activists gathered in front of the United Nations on Tuesday and slammed Pakistan for "targeting minorities" like Hindus and exploiting natural resources of the Sindh province. They held a demonstration during the 54th Session of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva. It was joined by Baloch, Pashtuns and Kashmiri activists.

The protesters were carrying banners saying "Pakistan Stop Ethnic Cleansing of Sindhi Hindus", "Cutting Karoonjhar is a crime against nature, Sindh and Humanity" and "Millions of Sindhi flood victims remain abandoned". They also put pictures of the Sindhi political activists who were abducted, tortured and killed by Pakistani secret agencies. Pictures of Sindhi Hindu girls were also showcased who were forcibly abducted and converted to Islam.

Lakhu Luhana, the Secretary General of the World Sindhi Congress said that the state is "collapsing" and the human rights situation is worsening in the region. Speaking to ANI, Luhana said, "There are 1000 issues. What is happening in Sindh, as the state is collapsing? There is literally no other institution, other than intelligence. They are becoming more aggressive, more ruthless, more cruel. So the human rights situation is every front is worsening. The forced abductions, enforced disappearance, forced conversions of Sindhi Hindu girls".

"The Pakistan government is sponsoring gangs…they come, kidnap people, and even when the ransom is given, they are not releasing. These gangs come on social media and chant 'Army Zindabad,' so you know where they are coming from," he added. Luhana further added that the Pakistan government is grabbing the lands of poor people and the locals have been completely abandoned amid situations of malnutrition and poverty.

He also called upon the international community to put pressure on Pakistan to stop its atrocities in the region. "They are taking our lives because the land is our lives. They decided they would take 1.3 million acres of land. People are dying…of hunger, of malnutrition, of poverty. Recently there were floods, it is the worst situation, and as rogues, they are not ready to listen. They don't care. They don't bother. Therefore, we request the international community and all the powers to press Pakistan to stop these crimes. They should act now before it's too late," Luhana added. (ANI)

