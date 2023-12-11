Left Menu

ADX and Abu Dhabi Housing Authority sign agreement to enhance service excellence

The Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) and the Abu Dhabi Housing Authority signed a service level agreement to enhance cooperation between the two organisations across different areas, including digital connectivity and data exchange.

Visuals from spot (Photo/WAM). Image Credit: ANI
Abu Dhabi [UAE], December 11 (ANI/WAM): The Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) and the Abu Dhabi Housing Authority signed a service level agreement to enhance cooperation between the two organisations across different areas, including digital connectivity and data exchange. The primary objective of this collaboration is to elevate service excellence and improve the overall customer experience for Emiratis.

Within the framework of this agreement, the Abu Dhabi Housing Authority and the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange will conduct joint projects to strengthen digital connectivity. This will streamline the processes used for accessing data of Emirati investors on ADX who benefit from Abu Dhabi Housing programs with increased efficiency and adherence to the highest data security standards. Abdulla Salem Alnuaimi, CEO of ADX, said, "Our collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Housing Authority emphasises our commitment to enhancing connectivity among national entities in Abu Dhabi and the UAE. This agreement aims to enhance services for Emirati Nationals, facilitating efficient data sharing and maintaining common standards of openness and confidentiality. This collaboration extends beyond the agreement signing, fostering ongoing engagement with government entities and ultimately benefiting investors through strengthened cooperation."

Ahmed Badr Al Qubaisi, Executive Director of the Housing Benefits Allocation Sector of the Abu Dhabi Housing Authority, added, "This agreement aligns with the mandate and core objectives of the Abu Dhabi Housing Authority. It emphasises our commitment to collaborating with the relevant authorities in Abu Dhabi and maintaining a centralised database that links these entities, ensuring the confidentiality and security of the information, ultimately providing the best customer experience for UAE nationals."(ANI/WAM)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

