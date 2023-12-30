Pakistan: 5 terrorists killed in intelligence-based operation in North Waziristan

Amid the surge in terror attacks, at least five terrorists including a commander were killed by the Pakistani security forces in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Pakistan's Rawalpindi, Geo News reported on Saturday citing the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR). The military's media wing said security forces conducted the IBO in the Mir Ali area of North Waziristan district on the reported presence of terrorists on Friday.

"During the conduct of the operation, after intense fire exchange, five terrorists, including terrorist commander Rahzaib aka Khuray, were sent to hell," the ISPR stated. The killed terrorists, according to the statement, remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against security forces as well as extortion and target killings of innocent civilians, Geo News reported.

"Weapons and ammunition were also recovered during the operation," the ISPR added. It further claimed that the locals of the area appreciated the operation. Meanwhile, a sanitization operation was being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area, as the security forces were determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country, the military's media wing mentioned in the press release.

Pakistan, in 2023, saw a disturbing surge in suicide attacks by terrorists, reaching the highest level since 2014, according to Geo News. Earlier this month, as many as 25 Pakistan soldiers were killed in two separate incidents on a single day, including a terrorist attack in Dera Ismail Khan, which killed 23 soldiers and a military operation in the Kolachi and Darazinda areas of the KP that in which two army personnel were killed, Dawn reported.

The data gathered by PICSS stated that security forces remained the primary targets of these terrorist attacks, with civilians constituting the second-largest victim category. At least 48 per cent of deaths (157) and 58 per cent of injuries (340) were inflicted upon security personnel, the data stated. The number of civilian casualties was closer to these statistics with 130 deaths and 242 injured.

Comparing the data to the preceding year, 2022, the report reveals a distressing 93 per cent increase in the number of suicide attacks, a shocking 226 per cent rise in resultant deaths, and a troubling 101pc surge in the number of injured individuals, according to Dawn. (ANI)

