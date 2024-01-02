New York: Deadly Rochester crash being investigated as 'domestic terrorism'

A deadly car crash outside a New Year's concert in Rochester, New York, that killed two people is being investigated as 'domestic terrorism' after the suspect allegedly left a suicide note and journal in his hotel room, CNN reported on Tuesday, citing sources. The suspect has been identified as Michael Avery from Syracuse, and his family has been interrogated by investigators.

The FBI's Joint Terrorism Task Force is investigating the case. Two vehicles - one laden with gas canisters - crashed and plowed into the crowd outside the concert at the Kodak Center, killing two people and injuring five others, according to CNN.

The FBI defines domestic terrorism as involving acts dangerous to human life that are a violation of US or state laws, appearing to be intended to intimidate or coerce civilians, influence the policy of government by intimidation or coercion, or affect the conduct of government by mass destruction, assassination or kidnapping, the CNN reported. Revelers were walking on a crosswalk outside the venue at around 12:50 am (local time) Monday when a Ford SUV slammed into a Mitsubishi Outlander that was leaving a nearby parking lot, Rochester Police Chief David Smith said at a news conference Monday.

The force of the crash sent the vehicles through a group of pedestrians who were on the crosswalk, Smith said. Two passengers in the Mitsubishi were killed and the driver was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The Ford's driver was also hospitalised with life-threatening injuries, CNN reported citing the police chief.

Three pedestrians who were struck were taken to a hospital, one with life-threatening injuries, Smith said. The crash ignited a fire that took firefighters nearly an hour to extinguish, the chief said.

Once the flames were out, first responders found "at least a dozen gasoline canisters in and around the striking vehicle," the chief said. "Based on the danger level associated with these, the Rochester police department bomb squad and the joint arson task force responded to the scene," Smith added.

However, it has remained unclear what led to the crash, or why the canisters were at the scene, CNN reported. "We are continuing to work with our federal partners, including the FBI, to learn exactly what led to this crash," Smith said.

The FBI said its Buffalo office is assisting Rochester police in the investigation. "As we continue to investigate and collaborate with our law enforcement partners, details are limited at this time," the FBI said in a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Rochester Mayor Malik Evans asked people to have patience as the investigation continues and urged anyone with information about the incident to reach out to authorities. "Nothing is too small with cases like this," CNN quoted him as saying.

The rock band performing at the venue before the crash, moe., posted a statement on Facebook, expressing their "profound shock and sadness" over the incident. "On a night that was meant for celebration and togetherness, we are faced instead with a tragedy that defies understanding," the band said. "Our hearts go out to the family and friends of those who lost their lives, and our thoughts are with those who were injured." (ANI)

