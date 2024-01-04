Quake of magnitude 4.3 jolts Balai Pungut, Indonesia
An earthquake of magnitude struck 98 km WSW of Balai Pungut, Indonesia, on Wednesday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported.
An earthquake of magnitude struck 98 km WSW of Balai Pungut, Indonesia, on Thursday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported. The depth of the earthquake, which occurred at 00:41:18 (UTC+05:30), was registered at 221.7 km.
According to the USGS, the epicentre of the quake was noted at 0.709°N and 100.476°E, respectively. No reports of material damage have surfaced yet.
Earthquakes, volcanic eruptions and tsunamis frequently strike Indonesia, a country of more than 270 million people, because of its location on the "Ring of Fire." The Ring of Fire, or the Circum-Pacific Belt, is a path along the Pacific Ocean characterised by active volcanoes and frequent earthquakes.
It is a horseshoe-shaped belt about 40,000km long and about 500 km wide that contains two-thirds of the world's total volcanoes and 90 per cent of Earth's earthquakes. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
