UAE condemns terrorist attack in Iranian city of Kerman

The UAE has strongly condemned the terrorist attack in the city of Kerman, southern Iran, which resulted in hundreds of deaths and injuries.

Dubai [UAE], January 4 (ANI/WAM): The UAE has strongly condemned the terrorist attack in the city of Kerman, southern Iran, which resulted in hundreds of deaths and injuries.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) affirmed that the UAE expresses its strong condemnation of these criminal acts and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism aimed at undermining security and stability in contravention of human values and principles.

The Ministry expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the government and people of the Islamic Republic of Iran and to the families of the victims of this heinous crime, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured. (ANI/WAM)

