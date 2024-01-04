Left Menu

Pakistan: 3 killed in landmine blast in North Waziristan

Three shepherd children have been killed in a landmine blast in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's North Waziristan, ARY News reported, quoting the police.

04-01-2024
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Three shepherd children have been killed in a landmine blast in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's North Waziristan, ARY News reported, quoting the police. According to local sources, the explosion occurred in the fields in Mir Ali, where the children, aged between five to 15 years, were grazing goats. The deceased children belonged to Khajoori Zakir Khel village, the police said.

The bodies were moved to the hospital for legal formalities, as per ARY News. The latest incident came after at least six barbers were killed by unidentified armed men in the Mir Ali area of the North Waziristan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

As per the police, the victims were running barber shops in the local bazaar, adding that they were abducted a day earlier and their bodies had been recovered on Tuesday from a nearby area. The police, meanwhile, launched an investigation into the incident and started a search for the arrest of culprits.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

