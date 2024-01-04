'Hundreds' of terror suspects detained in refugee camp raid

Tel Aviv [Israel], January 4 (ANI/TPS): "Hundreds" of Palestinian terror suspects have been detained in an Israeli raid on a refugee camp in Samaria, the Israel Defense Forces said on Thursday. Reserve forces "continue to operate with the additional security bodies at this time, in an extensive divisional operation to counter terrorism in the Nur Shams refugee camp in Menashe, which lasted over 30 hours. So far, the forces have detained hundreds of suspects for questioning, destroyed terrorist infrastructure and located many weapons," the IDF said.

According to the UN Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) which supports Palestinian refugees, 13,500 are registered as living in the camp, located near the Palestinian city of Tulkarem. The IDF added that another 29 wanted Palestinians were arrested in counter-terror raids around Judea and Samaria, confiscating illegal weapons and ammunition.

Since October 7, approximately 2,600 terror suspects have been arrested in Judea and Samaria, of whom approximately 1,300 are affiliated with Hamas. (ANI/TPS)

