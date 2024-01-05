Pakistan: Four children charred to death in Lahore house fire

Four children were charred to death after a fire swept through their house in Lahore, ARY News reported on Friday, citing rescue personnel. According to sources, the fire broke out in a houseroom located in the Baba Azam area of Lahore. As a result, four minor children named Noor Fatima, Eman Fatima, Ismail and Ibrahim lost their lives.

The rescue team and police upon receiving the information, reached the spot and shifted the bodies to the hospital. The rescue sources said the fire broke out from a gas stove, as per ARY News.

In a similar incident recently, three people were killed after a fire broke out at the Arshi Shopping Centre located near Ayesha Manzil in Karachi's Federal B Area, according to police and rescue services. The blaze reportedly broke out at the Arshi Shopping Centre in Karachi and damaged vehicles parked near the building, while there was also a traffic jam in the area.

Footage aired on television showed black smoke billowing into the sky as flames engulfed the structure. Firefighters could also be seen attempting to douse the flames. Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab took to X to post, "Third dead body" had been found, adding, "Rescue operation still continues. I have been informed of 2 casualties so far, however will give further confirmation. I am present myself at site."

"Fire brigade team is present on the ground to deal with the fire situation at Ayesha Manzil. Snorkel is also present on site to evacuate people from the roof if required. Will keep everyone posted," he added. (ANI)

