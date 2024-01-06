Left Menu

Dubai records AED 5.8 billion in weekly real estate transactions

A total of 1,721 real estate and properties transactions valued at AED 5.8 billion were conducted during the week ending 5th January, according to the Dubai Land Department (DLD).

ANI | Updated: 06-01-2024 09:05 IST | Created: 06-01-2024 09:05 IST
Dubai records AED 5.8 billion in weekly real estate transactions
Flag of UAE. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Dubai [UAE], January 6 (ANI/WAM): A total of 1,721 real estate and properties transactions valued at AED 5.8 billion were conducted during the week ending 5th January, according to the Dubai Land Department (DLD). The DLD weekly report said that114 plots were sold for AED 1.36 billion, 1,183 apartments and villas were sold for AED 3.13 billion,

The top three transactions were a land in Al Thanyah Fifth sold for AED 268.33 million, followed by a land that was sold for AED 113.9 million in Warsan Fourth, and a land sold for AED 65.26 million in Palm Jabal Ali in third place. Madinat Hind 4 recorded the most transactions for this week with 18 sales transactions worth AED 20.57 million, followed by Palm Jabal Ali with 11 sales transactions worth AED 311.64 million, and Saih Shuaib 1 with 8 sales transactions worth AED 15.95 million in third place.

The top three transfers for apartments and villas were as follows: AED 110.01 million in Al Thanyah First, AED 62 million in Palm Jumeirah, and AED 56.4 million in Palm Jumeirah. The sum of the amount of mortgaged properties for the week was AED779.4 million, with the highest being a land in Al Hamriya, mortgaged for AED 125 million.

98 properties were granted between first-degree relatives worth AED 617 million. (ANI/WAM)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Mask mandates return at some US hospitals as COVID, flu jump; France detects bird flu on vaccinated ducks farm and more

Health News Roundup: Mask mandates return at some US hospitals as COVID, flu...

 Global
2
Samsung collabs with Tesla for SmartThings Energy

Samsung collabs with Tesla for SmartThings Energy

 Global
3
Bitget Lists ZKfair (ZKF) - Community Owned Layer 2 in its Innovation Zone

Bitget Lists ZKfair (ZKF) - Community Owned Layer 2 in its Innovation Zone

 India
4
Health News Roundup: US FDA to allow Florida to import cheaper drugs from Canada; Lilly launches website, home delivery option for weight-loss drug and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA to allow Florida to import cheaper drugs from Ca...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024