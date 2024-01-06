Left Menu

UAE: First Ghayathi Falcon Championship to feature 18 rounds

The event will showcase some of the most prominent falconers and experts in the field and will run until 10th January, 2024.

ANI | Updated: 06-01-2024 15:33 IST | Created: 06-01-2024 15:33 IST
UAE: First Ghayathi Falcon Championship to feature 18 rounds
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Al Dhafra [UAE], January 6 (ANI/WAM): Under the patronage of Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, the city of Ghayathi is hosting the inaugural Ghayathi Falcon Championship 2024 on Saturday, 6th January. The event will showcase some of the most prominent falconers and experts in the field and will run until 10th January, 2024.

The championship has been organised to highlight the country's appreciation for falconry as a sport that reflects its cultural and social legacy, in line with the directives of the UAE's leadership to provide all types of assistance and motivation. The championship's organising committee is keen to ensure the event's success and showcase it in the best way, and has announced generous rewards for the winners of each round.

The event, which will attract many falcon enthusiasts from inside and outside the country, will feature 18 rounds, including four rounds for the falconer category, which are Jeer Shaheen, Jeer Pure, Jeer Karmousha, and Jer Teba, in addition to four rounds for the falconer category. The championship also features eight rounds for the professional category for both falcons and young falcons.

The final day of the championship will feature two rounds, the Ghayathi Cup for Falconers and the Ghayathi Cup for Professionals. The inaugural Ghayathi Falcon Championship, a prestigious event that showcases the ancient art of falconry, enjoys the support of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) and several other Abu Dhabi-based organisations. (ANI/WAM)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

