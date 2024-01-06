Left Menu

UAE's President's Cup Falcon Competition to kick off in Abu Dhabi next Friday

The competition will run for 16 days until 27th January, an increase from the previous 12 days.

ANI | Updated: 06-01-2024 16:04 IST | Created: 06-01-2024 16:04 IST
UAE's President's Cup Falcon Competition to kick off in Abu Dhabi next Friday
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Abu Dhabi [UAE], January 6 (ANI/WAM): The 11th edition of the UAE President's Cup Falcon Competition will kick off next Friday in Abu Dhabi, hosted by the Abu Dhabi Falconers Club at the Al Falah Field. The competition will run for 16 days until 27th January, an increase from the previous 12 days. The competition aims to preserve the achievements of the past, support the UAE's heritage and ancestral sports in line with its mission and values.

The championship features seven categories, which are "Sheikhs," "Public Owners," "Public Open," "Public Amateurs," "Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC)," "Local Production" and "Ladies." With 92 diverse rounds, the event also features the largest number of rounds in the history of falconry events. Local falcon farms play a key role in preserving and promoting unique falcon breeds, and three prominent farms are participating this year which are "Desert Falcons," "Al Wathba Falcons" and "Nad Al Shiba."

The championship is important for enthusiasts of authentic national heritage, attracting falconers from many regions and GCC countries, who will compete for titles in this grand event. (ANI/WAM)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA to allow Florida to import cheaper drugs from Canada; Lilly launches website, home delivery option for weight-loss drug and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA to allow Florida to import cheaper drugs from Ca...

 United States
2
Samsung collabs with Tesla for SmartThings Energy

Samsung collabs with Tesla for SmartThings Energy

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Mask mandates return at some US hospitals as COVID, flu jump; France detects bird flu on vaccinated ducks farm and more

Health News Roundup: Mask mandates return at some US hospitals as COVID, flu...

 Global
4
Bitget Lists ZKfair (ZKF) - Community Owned Layer 2 in its Innovation Zone

Bitget Lists ZKfair (ZKF) - Community Owned Layer 2 in its Innovation Zone

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024