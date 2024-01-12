UAE: SteelFab 2024 concludes its activities

Sharjah [UAE], January 12 (ANI/WAM): Expo Centre Sharjah (ECS) wrapped up the 19th edition of SteelFab on Thursday evening, organised by ECS with support from the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry. SteelFab 2024, the largest commercial event of its kind across the Middle East and North Africa region, hosted over 300 national and international exhibitors and successfully drew in thousands of visiting traders and stakeholders in the metalworking sector.

This year's exceptional edition also brought together major manufacturers and suppliers from the industry's top European, American, and Asian companies, strengthening its position as an international destination for the most prominent global metalworking establishments. SteelFab 2024 offered visiting businessmen, manufacturers, and suppliers numerous opportunities to strike deals, negotiate contracts, and learn about the latest global innovations and key technologies of the fourth industrial revolution as applied to the iron and steel sector.

The products of over 600 leading global brands in the field were on display, representing 35 countries including the US, China, India, the UK, Germany, Italy, and the Netherlands, exhibiting alongside the UAE's top metalworking companies. Participating establishments showcased their best metalworking equipment and machinery, cost-effective laser systems for cutting and welding, and AI-operated steel fabrication machines and robotics.

Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah, said, "With this year's SteelFab Exhibition, we have continued our track record of organising one of the region's main metalworking events. The success of SteelFab 2024 is a testament to our endeavours to support the iron and steel sector in Sharjah and the UAE, strengthen the development of this industry, and open new, promising channels of investment for international companies operating in the field." "The exhibition witnessed a broad turnout on the part of visitors and exhibitors representing major international companies specialising in iron and steel works," Al Midfa added.

"It was marked by diverse, quality displays of the latest technologies and equipment relevant to the iron and steel industry. Up-to-date machines employing the newest techniques, such as 3D printing for metal fabrication, were on display, as well as other equipment of interest to those operating in the manufacturing industries." Over the course of four days, SteelFab 2024 succeeded in generating significant momentum for iron and steel-related industries by offering a premium experience for industrialists and those interested in industrial and manufacturing applications of AI technology.

Participating in the pavilions was a group of innovative companies specialised in manufacturing custom machines for iron and steel cutting and fabrication, along with various applications of smart robotics in the manufacturing industries. Companies and commercial brands captivated event-goers with live demonstrations of their latest products, including advanced robotic arms, and the exhibition featured a new edition of the "Best Welder @SteelFab" competition.

By providing a lively environment condusive to communication, coordination, and the exchange of expertise, and attracting a wide range of visitors, traders, and manufacturers, SteelFab's 19th edition has further cemented its status as a major metalworking event. (ANI/WAM)

