US condemns Iran's strikes in Syria, Pakistan and Iraq

The US has condemned Iran's recent strikes in Iraq, Syria and Pakistan. US Department of State spokesperson Matthew Miller said Iran, in the past couple of days, has violated the sovereign borders of three of its neighbours. While addressing a press briefing on Wednesday (local time), Miller spoke about the difference between the US' action against Houthis and Iran's strikes in its neighbouring nations. He stated that the US' action against Houthis is part of an international coalition and these actions are being taken for their attacks on commercial shipping.

Asked about Iran's argument that it is carrying out strikes in Syria, Iraq and Pakistan to defend itself, Matthew Miller said, "We do condemn those strikes. We've seen Iran violate the sovereign borders of three of its neighbors in just the past couple days. And I will say that the difference is the context very much matters. I think it is a little rich for at one - on one hand, Iran to be the leading funder of terrorism in the region, the leading funder of instability in the region; and on the other hand, claim that it needs to take this action - these actions to counter terrorism." "So, when you've seen us take action, it has been in Iraq where we - our forces are at the invitation of the Iraqi Government. That's the only reason our forces are there. And you've seen us take action against the Houthis, which we have done as part of an international coalition and after a United Nations Security Council resolution condemning the Houthis for their attacks on commercial shipping," he added.

On being asked about Pakistan's statement that they reserve the retaliation right against Iranian Government, Miller said, "We think, we hope that that's an issue that can be peacefully resolved." On Tuesday, Iran attacked the headquarters of a terrorist group opposed to Tehran with drones and missiles in Pakistan, Al Arabiya News reported citing Tasnim news agency.

Two "important headquarters" of Jaish al-Adl (Army of Justice) in Pakistan were "destroyed," Al Arabiya News reported citing Tasnim News Agency. The strikes were concentrated in an area in Pakistan's Balochistan where "one of the largest headquarters" of Jaish al-Adl was located, the report said. Formed in 2012, Jaish al-Adl, designated as a "terrorist" organization by Iran, is a Sunni terrorist group that operates in Iran's southeastern province of Sistan-Baluchistan, Al Arabiya News reported.

Over the years, Jaish al-Adl has launched numerous attacks on Iranian security forces. In December, Jaish al-Adl took responsibility for an attack on a police station in Sistan-Balochistan that claimed the lives of at least 11 police personnel, according to Al Arabiya News reported. Pakistan has strongly condemned the "unprovoked violation" of its airspace by Iran, which claimed the lives of two children and injured three girls, Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

It said that the violation of Pakistan's sovereignty is "completely unacceptable" and warned of serious consequences. According to the statement, Pakistan has lodged strong protests with the concerned senior official in the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Tehran. Iran's foreign ministry on Tuesday defended the recent strikes by the Revolutionary Guards in Iraq and Syria, labelling them as a "precise and targeted" operation aimed at deterring security threats, CNN reported.

According to Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani, the strikes targeted a "terrorist headquarters" in Idlib, Syria, and a "Mossad-affiliated centre" in Erbil, Iraq. Kanaani emphasised the precision of the operation, stating that ballistic missiles were used to identify and strike the "headquarters of criminals." "The Islamic Republic identified and targeted the headquarters of criminals using ballistic missiles in a precise and targeted operation," CNN quoted Kanaani as saying.

The Iranian spokesperson asserted that the strikes were conducted "in defence of (Iranian) sovereignty and security" and as a countermeasure against terrorism. Kanaani emphasised, "Iran always supports peace, stability and security in the region and respects the sovereignty and territorial integrity of other countries, while at the same time using its legitimate and legal right to deter national security threats." (ANI)

