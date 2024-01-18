Left Menu

UAE Pavilion in Davos discusses talent management models

Misiek Piskorski, Professor of Digital Strategy, Analytics and Innovation and Dean of Asia and Oceania at IMD, focused during a session held in the UAE pavilion in Davos, on advanced talent management models.

ANI | Updated: 18-01-2024 14:38 IST | Created: 18-01-2024 14:38 IST
UAE Pavilion in Davos discusses talent management models
UAE Pavilion in Davos discusses talent management models (Souce: WAM). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

Davos [Switzerland], January 18 (ANI/WAM): Misiek Piskorski, Professor of Digital Strategy, Analytics and Innovation and Dean of Asia and Oceania at IMD, focused during a session held in the UAE pavilion in Davos, on advanced talent management models. The session, entitled "How to build the leaders for tomorrow", discussed talent management models using artificial intelligence (AI) to help public and private institutions improve the talent management process.

The session comes in light of the UAE's increasing interest in attracting and retaining talent in various fields and specialisations in a way that supports the labour market and UAE national economy and raises the country's competitiveness as one of the leading countries in the region and the world. Piskorski stressed that attracting the right talents is a strategic challenge for companies, adding that talent identification requires strong models of why leaders engage in value-adding behaviours across the domains of leading strategy, execution, stakeholders, people and self.

He noted that the best models trace these behaviours to three drivers: know-how, motivation, and situational judgment to engage in the right behaviours at the right time. However, talent management is all about predicting performance in the future in a role which the executive still does not have. The current assessment tools still need substantial improvement to predict such future performance, and AI can help us with this. Therefore, a great deal of effort in talent management is expended in identifying these elusive high-potential employees to manage their trajectory toward target leadership positions.

In the context of shifting role demands, it is key to develop robust talent pools to ensure the availability of the leadership talent the entity needs in the medium to long term. An inclusive approach that helps individuals own, harness, and amplify their talents to create value for the organisation in new ways is not only a good talent strategy but also drives innovation and fuels dynamic capabilities that can support sustained competitive advantage.

Using robust data from various valid assessment tools continues to be the gold standard and the pathway to optimising prediction. In addition, technology-driven assessment tools such as game-based and AI-enabled adaptive assessment tools provide a wealth of data that can provide new insights into the underlying drivers of performance. (ANI/WAM)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan. 17

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan. 17

 Global
2
HCLTech emerges as fastest-growing IT services brand globally

HCLTech emerges as fastest-growing IT services brand globally

 Switzerland
3
Davos 2024: Global economies brace for impact as interest rates remain in uncharted territory

Davos 2024: Global economies brace for impact as interest rates remain in un...

 Switzerland
4
INSTANT VIEW-China's GDP grows 5.2% in Q4, misses market forecast

INSTANT VIEW-China's GDP grows 5.2% in Q4, misses market forecast

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024