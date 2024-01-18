Left Menu

Israeli forces raid Hamas compound in war's southernmost operation

Israeli soldiers raided a Hamas compound in the southernmost military operation in Gaza so far, the Israel Defence Forces said on Thursday.

Israeli soldiers in the Gaza Strip (Photo/TPS). Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • Israel

Tel Aviv [Israel], January 18 (ANI/TPS): Israeli soldiers raided a Hamas compound in the southernmost military operation in Gaza so far, the Israel Defence Forces said on Thursday. Soldiers from the IDF's Givati Brigade's soldiers conducted a targeted raid on the so-called "Martyrs' Outpost," belonging to the Southern Battalion of Hamas' Khan Yunis Brigade.

The compound included a training area for both open and urban warfare, alongside operational offices. With the assistance of tank fire and air support, dozens of terrorists were eliminated in close-quarters combat, the IDF said.

Soldiers seized intelligence documents and numerous weapons, including dozens of hand grenades, AK-47s, ammunition, excavation equipment, launchers, RPG missiles, explosives, and combat management documents. Khan Yunis is Gaza's second largest city and is regarded as a personal stronghold of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, whose family lives there.

At least 1,200 people were killed in Hamas's attacks on Israeli communities near the Gaza border on October 7. The number of men, women, children, soldiers and foreigners held captive in Gaza by Hamas is now believed to be 136. Other people remain unaccounted for as Israeli authorities continue to identify bodies and search for human remains. (ANI/TPS)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

