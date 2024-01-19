Moro Hub signs landmark agreement with Judicial Inspection Authority at Intersec 2024 in Dubai

Dubai [UAE], January 19 (ANI/WAM): Moro Hub, a subsidiary of Digital DEWA, the digital arm of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (PJSC), signed today a strategic agreement with the Judicial Inspection Authority (JIA) during Intersec 2024, the world's leading trade event for fire protection, safety, cyber, policing, homeland, and security industries that concluded on 18th of January in Dubai World Trade Centre. Under the agreement, Moro Hub will collaborate with JIA on a project to implement a comprehensive Judicial Performance Management system and develop an advanced website for the authority.

Aligning seamlessly with Dubai's farsighted vision of harnessing the newest technologies to enhance efficiency, transparency, and accountability across various vital sectors, this collaboration between Moro Hub and JIA is part of the emirate's journey towards becoming the smartest city in the world. Counselor Mohammed Al Suboosi, Chairman of Judicial Inspection Authority, commented on the collaboration, stating, "We are excited about the possibilities this strategic collaboration with Moro brings. Moro Hub's digital capabilities align perfectly with our vision for a more efficient and transparent judicial system. This project marks a significant step forward in achieving our objectives."

Counselor Al Suboosi added: "This project with Moro serves as a testament to our dedication to creating a robust system that is efficient, accountable, and accessible to all. JIA is committed to establishing channels for public engagement through the advanced website developed by Moro Hub. We believe that providing the public with easy access to judicial information contributes to a more informed and participatory society, aligning perfectly with Dubai's vision of a smart city that actively involves all the members of the community in good governance." Marwan bin Haidar - Vice Chairman Group CEO of Digital DEWA said: "We are honoured to join forces with Judicial Inspection Authority in this transformative endeavour. By leveraging our digital expertise and Moro Cloud infrastructure, we aim to establish a state-of-the-art Judicial Performance Management system that sets a new standard for JIA's operations."

Bin Haidar added: "By embracing the latest advancements in digital technologies, we aim to enhance the operational efficiency of the Judicial Inspection Authority. We are also dedicated to providing comprehensive training and support for JIA personnel to ensure a seamless transition into the new digital era as we believe that empowering the team at JIA with the necessary skills and knowledge is crucial for the sustained success of the project." As part of this project, Moro Hub is contributing significantly to the acceleration of the smart drive within JIA. The integration of a sophisticated performance management system and a user-friendly public website modernises the authority's operations and underscores its commitment to leveraging digital solutions to drive transformative changes in its pursuit of excellence.

The implemented system will be hosted on Moro Cloud, which is Certified by the Dubai Electronic Security Center (DESC), ensuring the highest standards of security and reliability. This technology will enable JIA to evaluate and enhance the performance of judicial institutions and personnel, setting a robust mechanism for continuous improvement. (ANI/WAM)

