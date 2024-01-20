UAE: Crisis and Emergency Management Community Forum to convene in Abu Dhabi on Feb 15

Abu Dhabi [UAE], January 20 (ANI/WAM): The National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) has announced the launch of the Crisis Emergency Management Community Forum, which will be held on 15 February 2024 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC). The Forum promises to provide a unified national platform for emergency, crisis and disaster management in the UAE to enhance cooperation and communication between all components of society.

The Crisis Emergency Management Community Forum aims to achieve several key objectives that include improving cooperation and communication between the different areas and sectors of emergency, crisis and disaster management, anticipating and predicting emerging and cross-border risks from a comprehensive national perspective. Additionally, the objectives include thorough identification of the causes, scenarios, and subsequent phases of emergencies, crises, and disasters. This is to improve response capabilities and elevate the preparedness of government sectors to manage emergencies, crises and disasters while showcasing their capabilities and specialised cadres in the dynamic field of emergency, crisis, and disaster management. Ali Saeed Al Neyadi, Chairman of the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA), commented: "The Forum is a unique opportunity for the emergency, crisis and disaster management community to unify efforts and enhance cooperation. We hope that it will strengthen the emergency, crisis and disaster management network in addition to enhancing cooperation between various agencies and sectors in the UAE. This Forum is also part of our ongoing efforts to enhance our capabilities in the field of emergency, crisis and disaster management and to ensure that we are fully prepared to face unforeseen challenges in the future."

He added: "Through the Forum, we aim to provide participants with an integrated platform where they can learn about the latest technologies, best practices and experiences in the field of emergency and crisis management, share experiences and knowledge, and interact with experts in the field. We are confident that this event will contribute significantly to improving our national capabilities and increasing our preparedness to deal with any emergencies and crises we may face in the future." Al Neyadi emphasised the need to encourage interested parties and strategic partners to participate in this critical Forum and contribute to improving safety, protection and response in the UAE and on the international stage in general.

The Forum's programme includes panel discussions at the local, federal and private sector levels, as well as workshops and presentations by experts and professionals in the field of emergency, crisis and disaster management. It should be noted that the Forum is considered an important platform for participants to exchange experiences and knowledge and to build business networks with the relevant authorities. (ANI/WAM)

