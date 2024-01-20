Pakistan: Accountability Court Judge Muhammad Bashir seeks leave till retirement in March

Pakistan's Accountability Court Judge Muhammad Bashir has sought leave till his retirement in March 2024, ARY News reported, citing sources. Judge Muhammad Bashir wrote a letter to the Islamabad High Court and the Ministry of Law and Justice, sought leave till his retirement in March due to ill health, sources said.

He is scheduled to retire on March 14 this year. He has requested leave from January 24 to March 14, according to sources. The high court and the law ministry have received his letter.

In the letter, he has expressed his inability to perform his duty owing to poor health, sources added, as per ARY News. Muhammad Bashir had heard references against former prime ministers including Nawaz Sharif, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Sayed Yousaf Raza Gilani, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Shaukat Aziz and the PTI chairman.

Hearing of references against former president Asif Ali Zardari was also held in an accountability court presided over by Judge Muhammad Bashir. (ANI)

