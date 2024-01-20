Left Menu

Pakistan: Accountability Court Judge Muhammad Bashir seeks leave till retirement in March

Pakistan's Accountability Court Judge Muhammad Bashir has sought leave till his retirement in March 2024, ARY News reported, citing sources.

ANI | Updated: 20-01-2024 23:21 IST | Created: 20-01-2024 23:21 IST
Pakistan: Accountability Court Judge Muhammad Bashir seeks leave till retirement in March
Flag of Pakistan. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan's Accountability Court Judge Muhammad Bashir has sought leave till his retirement in March 2024, ARY News reported, citing sources. Judge Muhammad Bashir wrote a letter to the Islamabad High Court and the Ministry of Law and Justice, sought leave till his retirement in March due to ill health, sources said.

He is scheduled to retire on March 14 this year. He has requested leave from January 24 to March 14, according to sources. The high court and the law ministry have received his letter.

In the letter, he has expressed his inability to perform his duty owing to poor health, sources added, as per ARY News. Muhammad Bashir had heard references against former prime ministers including Nawaz Sharif, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Sayed Yousaf Raza Gilani, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Shaukat Aziz and the PTI chairman.

Hearing of references against former president Asif Ali Zardari was also held in an accountability court presided over by Judge Muhammad Bashir. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shiv Nadar University Delhi-NCR Hosts Inaugural Industry Partners Meet

Shiv Nadar University Delhi-NCR Hosts Inaugural Industry Partners Meet

 India
2
Shares of Hindustan Unilever settle nearly 4 per cent lower post Q3 earnings

Shares of Hindustan Unilever settle nearly 4 per cent lower post Q3 earnings

 India
3
Innovating User Experience: How Web Development Has Transformed Online Blackjack

Innovating User Experience: How Web Development Has Transformed Online Black...

 Global
4
National Institute of Fashion Technology celebrates 39 years of excellence

National Institute of Fashion Technology celebrates 39 years of excellence

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024