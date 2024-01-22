MoS Muraleedharan watches "Pran Pratishtha" ceremony virtually with Indian community members in Uganda

Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs V Muraleedharan watched the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony virtually along with thousands of Indian community members at the Shree Sanatan Dharma Mandal in Uganda on Monday. "Historic. Joined thousands of Indian community members in Uganda to witness the #PranPratishthaRamMandir at Shree Sanatan Dharma Mandal," the MoS wrote on 'X'.

Meanwhile, Canadian Member of Parliament Chandra Arya also watched the ceremony virtually, along with several hundred devotees at the Ottawa Hindu Temple. "Along with several hundred devotees at the Ottawa Hindu Temple, I celebrated the historic occasion of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla that took place in the magnificent Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, India," the Canadian MP wrote on 'X'.

"Pratishtha is an act which transforms an idol into a deity giving it the capacity to accept prayers. The Ram Mandir inauguration was done by India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he said. The idol of Ram Lalla was unveiled on Monday at Shri Ram Janmaboomi Temple in Ayodhya in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

PM Modi led rituals at the Pran Pratishtha ceremony in the sanctum sanctorum of the grand temple. Indian Air Force (IAF) choppers showered flower petals over Shri Ram Janmaboomi Temple premises in Ayodhya as the idol of Ram Lalla was unveiled.

Devotees and guests chanted 'Jai Shree Ram' as the ceremony was held. RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and state Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were also present at the ceremony.

Prime Minister Modi will interact with shramjeevis associated with the construction of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir. He will also visit the Kuber Tila, where the ancient mandir of Bhagwan Shiv has been restored. The magnificent Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir is constructed in traditional Nagara style. Its length (east-west) is 380 feet; width 250 feet and height is 161 feet; and is supported by a total of 392 pillars and 44 doors. The pillars and walls of the temple showcase intricately sculpted depictions of Hindu deities, gods, and goddesses.

In the main sanctum sanctorum at ground floor, the childhood form of Bhagwan Shri Ram (the idol of Shri Ramlalla) has been placed. The main entrance to the Mandir is situated on the eastern side, which can be approached by ascending 32 stairs through the Singh Dwar. There are a total of five Mandaps (Halls) in the Mandir - Nritya Mandap, Rang Mandap, Sabha Mandap, Prathana Mandap and Kirtan Mandap. Near the Mandir is a historic well (Sita koop), dating back to the ancient era.

In the southwestern part of the Mandir complex, at Kuber Tila, the ancient Mandir of Bhagwan Shiv has been restored, along with the installation of a statue of Jatayu. (ANI)

