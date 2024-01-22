Left Menu

Indian envoy Arindam Bagchi presents credentials to UN Geneva Director-General

India's Permanent Representative to United Nations in Geneva Arindam Bagchi on Monday presented credentials to UN Geneva Director-General Tatiana Valovaya.

ANI | Updated: 22-01-2024 23:24 IST | Created: 22-01-2024 23:24 IST
Indian envoy Arindam Bagchi presents credentials to UN Geneva Director-General
India's Permanent Representative to United Nations in Geneva Arindam Bagchi, UN Geneva Director-General Tatiana Valovaya (Image Credit: X/@IndiaUNGeneva). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

India's Permanent Representative to United Nations in Geneva Arindam Bagchi on Monday presented credentials to UN Geneva Director-General Tatiana Valovaya. India's Permanent Mission to United Nations in Geneva stated, "An auspicious beginning! India's Permanent Representative to UN in Geneva @abagchimea presented credentials today to DG @UN_Valovaya."

On January 3, Arindam Bagchi passed on the baton to Randhir Jaiswal, who assumed the charge as Ministry of External Affairs official spokesperson. In a social media post on X, Bagchi had said, "The baton passes on! Shri Randhir Jaiswal assumes charge as the Official Spokesperson of @MEAIndia as Shri Arindam Bagchi proceeds on overseas assignment."

In the weekly press briefing on December 29, Bagchi said, "This is the last presser, weekly presser of the Ministry of External Affairs for this year. So let me wish you a very happy new year and all the best for 2024. This also happens to be my last weekly press conference as the spokesperson. So thank you all for being with us. And from next time onwards, have the privilege of Shri Randhir Jaiswal, who will be taking this role." Earlier in October, Arindam Bagchi was appointed India's next Permanent Representative to the United Nations and other international organisations in Geneva.

Bagchi is an Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer of the 1995 batch. Before taking over as India's Permanent Representative to UN in Geneva, he served as MEA spokesperson. His tenure was eventful as it spanned the COVID-19 pandemic, the standoff with China in eastern Ladakh, India hosting the G20 Summit in September this year, and the increased pace of India's engagements with various partners. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
GLOBAL MARKETS-Japan stocks keep surging, central banks seen on hold

GLOBAL MARKETS-Japan stocks keep surging, central banks seen on hold

 Global
2
GLOBAL MARKETS-Japan leads Asia stocks higher, central banks loom

GLOBAL MARKETS-Japan leads Asia stocks higher, central banks loom

Global
3
FOREX-Dollar takes breather, option expiries give yen a jolt

FOREX-Dollar takes breather, option expiries give yen a jolt

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: BioNTech challenges AstraZeneca with breast cancer precision drug trial; Countries risk missing deadline for pandemic accord, says WHO chief and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech challenges AstraZeneca with breast cancer prec...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024