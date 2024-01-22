Indian envoy Arindam Bagchi presents credentials to UN Geneva Director-General

India's Permanent Representative to United Nations in Geneva Arindam Bagchi on Monday presented credentials to UN Geneva Director-General Tatiana Valovaya. India's Permanent Mission to United Nations in Geneva stated, "An auspicious beginning! India's Permanent Representative to UN in Geneva @abagchimea presented credentials today to DG @UN_Valovaya."

On January 3, Arindam Bagchi passed on the baton to Randhir Jaiswal, who assumed the charge as Ministry of External Affairs official spokesperson. In a social media post on X, Bagchi had said, "The baton passes on! Shri Randhir Jaiswal assumes charge as the Official Spokesperson of @MEAIndia as Shri Arindam Bagchi proceeds on overseas assignment."

In the weekly press briefing on December 29, Bagchi said, "This is the last presser, weekly presser of the Ministry of External Affairs for this year. So let me wish you a very happy new year and all the best for 2024. This also happens to be my last weekly press conference as the spokesperson. So thank you all for being with us. And from next time onwards, have the privilege of Shri Randhir Jaiswal, who will be taking this role." Earlier in October, Arindam Bagchi was appointed India's next Permanent Representative to the United Nations and other international organisations in Geneva.

Bagchi is an Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer of the 1995 batch. Before taking over as India's Permanent Representative to UN in Geneva, he served as MEA spokesperson. His tenure was eventful as it spanned the COVID-19 pandemic, the standoff with China in eastern Ladakh, India hosting the G20 Summit in September this year, and the increased pace of India's engagements with various partners. (ANI)

