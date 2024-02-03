Left Menu

"Significant step towards taking UPI global": PM Modi on launch of UPI at Eiffel Tower

"Great to see this - it marks a significant step towards taking UPI global. This is a wonderful example of encouraging digital payments and fostering stronger ties," said PM Modi in a post on X.

ANI | Updated: 03-02-2024 07:57 IST | Created: 03-02-2024 07:57 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the formal launch of the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) at the iconic Eiffel Tower in Paris, saying it "marks a significant step towards making UPI global." "Great to see this--it marks a significant step towards taking UPI global. This is a wonderful example of encouraging digital payments and fostering stronger ties," said PM Modi in a post on X.

The Unified Payments Interface (UPI) has been formally launched at the Eiffel Tower in Paris, the Indian Embassy in France said on Friday and termed it part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "vision of taking UPI global." The UPI was formally launched at the Republic Day reception held in France.

In a post on X, the Indian Embassy in France stated, "UPI formally launched at the iconic Eiffel Tower at the huge Republic Day Reception. Implementing PM @narendramodi's announcement & the vision of taking UPI global." The UPI is India's mobile-based payment system and allows people to make round-the-clock payments through a virtual payment address created by the customer. UPI is a system that powers multiple bank accounts into a single mobile application (of any participating bank), merging several banking features, seamless fund routing and merchant payments into one hood.

In 2023, India and France committed to nurturing a thriving ecosystem and building collaborations that empower their citizens and ensure their full participation in the digital century, according to the India-France joint statement. NPCI International Payments Limited (NIPL) and France's Lyra Collect executed an agreement to implement the Unified Payment Interface (UPI) in France and Europe. During his visit to France in July last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that India and France have agreed to use the UPI payment mechanism and it will begin from the iconic Eiffel Tower. PM Modi said that Indian tourists in France will now be able to make payments in rupees.

While addressing the Indian community at La Seine Musicale in Paris on July 14, PM Modi said, "Be it India's UPI or other digital platforms, they have brought a huge social transformation in the country and I am happy that India and France are also working together in direction. India and France have agreed to use UPI in France. I will leave after the agreement. However, it is your job to move forward. Friends, in the coming days, its beginning will be made from Eiffel Tower, which means that Indian tourists will now be able to make payments in Rupees, through UPI, at Eiffel Tower." Recently, French President Emmanuel Macron visited India to attend the Republic Day Parade as Chief Guest. During their visit, Macron and Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited a tea stall and interacted with each other over a cup of tea in Jaipur. Macron used UPI to make a payment there. Earlier, PM Modi explained the UPI digital payments system to Macron as the two leaders visited a local shop during their visit to Hawa Mahal in Jaipur. (ANI)

