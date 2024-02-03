Left Menu

Explosion outside Election Commission office in Karachi: Report

The bomb disposal squad was called to the scene to assess the intensity and nature of the blast.

ANI | Updated: 03-02-2024 07:58 IST | Created: 03-02-2024 07:58 IST
Explosion outside Election Commission office in Karachi: Report
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

An explosion occurred outside the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) office in Karachi, as per police sources reported by ARY News. According to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) South Sajid Sadozai, no casualties were reported in the incident. The bomb disposal squad was called to the scene to assess the intensity and nature of the blast.

SSP Sajid Sadozai said, "The explosive material was placed in a shopping bag along the wall of the ECP office in Karachi's red zone area. Ball bearings were not found in the explosive material." The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) swiftly took notice of the blast and has requested reports from Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) South and District Monitoring Officer. The ECP directed both officials to submit an immediate report.

The Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) issued a report indicating that a 'homemade' bomb, using approximately 400 grams of explosives, caused the explosion. The report mentioned about the discovery of a time device and a 12-volt battery at the blast site. According to the BDS report, "The detonator of the blast and about 400 grams of explosives were blown away with the explosion." It further noted that the homemade bomb was contained in a soft container. The BDS confirmed no casualties in the blast.

The blast was held in Pakistan ahead of the general elections scheduled to be held on February 8 to elect the members of the 16th National Assembly. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Indonesia palace: no talks of finance minister's resignation in cabinet meeting

Indonesia palace: no talks of finance minister's resignation in cabinet meet...

 Indonesia
2
Indonesia's Jokowi insists 'no problem' in cabinet amid rumbles of discontent

Indonesia's Jokowi insists 'no problem' in cabinet amid rumbles of disconten...

 Global
3
Increased capex on infra to spur steel demand, attract investments, say experts

Increased capex on infra to spur steel demand, attract investments, say expe...

 India
4
Euro zone bond yields jump after US jobs data shifts rate outlook

Euro zone bond yields jump after US jobs data shifts rate outlook

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Let's Talk Walkable Cities: Creating Safe Streets for Little Feet & Big Dreams

Privacy in the Digital Age: Balancing Artificial Intelligence with the Right to Privacy

Revolutionizing Gene Therapy: AI-Powered Protein Design Breakthrough

Cultural Crossroads: Navigating Identity in a Globalized World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024