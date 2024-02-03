Left Menu

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to King of Cambodia

Obaid Saeed Al Dhaheri presented his credentials to Norodom Sihamoni, King of the Kingdom of Cambodia, as non-resident ambassador to Cambodia, during a ceremony held at the Presidential Palace in the capital, Phnom Penh.

Flag of UAE. Image Credit: ANI

Phnom Penh [Cambodia], February 3 (ANI/WAM): Obaid Saeed Al Dhaheri presented his credentials to Norodom Sihamoni, King of the Kingdom of Cambodia, as non-resident ambassador to Cambodia, during a ceremony held at the Presidential Palace in the capital, Phnom Penh. Al Dhaheri conveyed the greetings of President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, to Sihamoni, along with their wishes for further development and prosperity for the government and people of Cambodia.

Furthermore, Al Dhaheri expressed his pride in representing the UAE in the Kingdom of Cambodia, affirming the UAE's keenness to enhance cooperation across various sectors, aiming to strengthen ties between the two nations. For his part, Sihamoni conveyed his greetings to President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, and expressed his wishes for further development and growth for the government and people of the UAE.

Sihamoni wished the Ambassador success in his work to enhance bilateral relations in various fields between the UAE and the Kingdom of Cambodia, stressing his country's readiness to provide all possible support to facilitate his duties. (ANI/WAM)

