Pavan Kapoor appointed Secretary (West) Jaideep Mazumdar Secretary (East) in MEA

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Pavan Kapoor, current Ambassador of India to Russia, as Secretary (West), Ministry of External Affairs. He will replace Sanjay Verma. "The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Pavan Kapoor, Ambassador, Embassy of India, Moscow, as Secretary (West), Ministry of External Affairs vice Shri Sanjay Verma," according to an official notification issued on Saturday.

Additionally, Jaideep Mazumdar, currently India's Ambassador to Austria, will assume the role of Secretary (East) in the Ministry, succeeding Saurabh Kumar. "The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Jaideep Mazumdar, Ambassador/Permanent Representative, Embassy of India, Vienna as Secretary (East), Ministry of External Affairs, vice Shri Saurabh Kumar," as per an official notification.

Both diplomats bring extensive experience. Envoy Pavan Kapoor, an Indian Foreign Service officer of the 1990 batch, was appointed India's Ambassador to the Russian Federation in November 2021. He has served in different capacities in the Indian Missions in Kyiv, London, and Geneva.

Diplomat Jaideep Mazumdar is an Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer of the 1989 batch. (ANI)

