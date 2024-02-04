Left Menu

"He's not for anything; he's against everything": Biden hits out at Trump in campaign HQ speech

Biden's condemnation of the past president, whom he did not identify, came during a Saturday speech in Wilmington.

ANI | Updated: 04-02-2024 08:22 IST | Created: 04-02-2024 08:22 IST
"He's not for anything; he's against everything": Biden hits out at Trump in campaign HQ speech
US President Joe Biden (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

During a rally at his campaign headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware, near his family home, United States President Joe Biden slammed former President Donald Trump, alleging the GOP front-runner "stands for nothing," as reported by The Hill. Biden's condemnation of the past president, whom he did not identify, came during a Saturday speech in Wilmington.

"I'm feeling good about where we are; I really am," Biden said, adding, "You know, folks are starting to focus in, and the guy we're running against, he is--he's not for anything; he's against everything." "And no, I mean it, it's the weirdest campaign I've ever been engaged in, it's even worse in terms of his behaviour than the last time in 2020," Biden went on to say.

Reiterating his statement, Biden said that Americans recognise the significance of the next general election. "I meant what I said back when we announced the first time for president against this guy, and we went up to... up to Independence Hall and made a speech on democracy, and the press kind of thought it was a little bit of an exaggeration, except the Americans didn't," Biden told his supporters, according to The Hill.

"The American people get it. They understand what's going on," he said during the speech. The president also stressed that during his abroad tours, other countries' leaders celebrate his reelection victory and that his home popularity is gradually regaining momentum.

He noted a recent Quinnipiac poll showing him topping Trump by six points among registered voters in a potential general election fight, as well as two Pennsylvania surveys showing him ahead of his likely Republican opponent. Vice President Kamala Harris, first lady Jill Biden, and second gentleman Doug Emhoff were also present to support the president and cheer him on throughout his speech. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
The Times Group Global Business Summit 2024 - Business Titans and Visionaries to discuss Disruption, Development, and Diversification

The Times Group Global Business Summit 2024 - Business Titans and Visionarie...

 India
2
2024 Crypto Projections: Ethereum, Solana, and Retik Finance Poised for Remarkable Growth

2024 Crypto Projections: Ethereum, Solana, and Retik Finance Poised for Rema...

 United States
3
Budget Bonanza or Budget Bust? Read What These Industry Leaders Have to Say

Budget Bonanza or Budget Bust? Read What These Industry Leaders Have to Say

 India
4
Tesla ordered to pay USD 1.5 million over alleged hazardous waste violations in California

Tesla ordered to pay USD 1.5 million over alleged hazardous waste violations...

 Sweden

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Let's Talk Walkable Cities: Creating Safe Streets for Little Feet & Big Dreams

Privacy in the Digital Age: Balancing Artificial Intelligence with the Right to Privacy

Revolutionizing Gene Therapy: AI-Powered Protein Design Breakthrough

Cultural Crossroads: Navigating Identity in a Globalized World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024