SEDD, RUWAD participate in Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival

Dubai [UAE], February 4 (ANI/WAM): Sharjah Department of Economic Development "SEDD" and Sharjah Foundation to Support Pioneering Entrepreneurs "RUWAD" participated in the seventh edition of Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival organised by Sharjah Entrepreneurship Center "Sheraa", which was held on February 3rd and 4th under the slogan "OUR SHARED CANVAS" at Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park. Commenting on this participation, Hamad Ali Abdulla Al Mahmoud, SEDD Chairman, stressed the Department's keenness to be present in events that support entrepreneurship, to promote the concept of entrepreneurship as one of the pillars of the national economy.

He also stressed that the role of the Department and the Foundation is to empower young entrepreneurs by providing them with knowledge and expertise and to strengthen cooperation between them in a way that enhances the position of the Emirate of Sharjah, which is a gateway to many emerging markets and a valuable opportunity for the development and growth of many entrepreneurs. He added that the Department is interested in conducting studies, developing systems that support entrepreneurs, and providing the appropriate climate for investment by simplifying and facilitating procedures for investors, providing them with the latest developments and requirements of entrepreneurship in a competitive work environment and enhancing their skills and capabilities in the field of entrepreneurship.Likely, Al Mahmoud pointed out that Sharjah has the potential to build an integrated business system, strong economic relations, and partnerships in various sectors, which has contributed to providing a solid foundation for aspiring entrepreneurs to expand to global markets.

Furthermore, HE said that SEDD is working through its participation in this event to enhance communication with the participating entities and open the way for Emirati youth to benefit from the continuous support and development of the business sector, and to benefit from the programs of "RUWAD" Foundation. He clarified that a platform was allocated through which to explain the role of the Department and the various programs such as training programs as well as initiatives of "RUWAD" Foundation, in addition to holding several meetings with visitors to monitor their aspirations and goals and provide all means that would create an appropriate business environment that supports those visions and aspirations in line with the directions of the leadership. From her side, Fatima Al Ali, Acting Director of Sharjah Foundation to Support Pioneering Entrepreneurs "RUWAD", said that Annually, the Foundation seeks to register a strong and influential presence within the platform of government agencies at the Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival, as "RUWAD" is a partner and supporter of this event, which brings together elite young entrepreneurs and those interested in the entrepreneurship sector, including experts and investors, which is in line with the UAE's strategy in general to consolidate its position as a home for entrepreneurship and an ideal destination for those wishing to establish and launch quality and innovative projects and able to add value to the local economy.

She pointed out that the Foundation aims during the festival to highlight the system of its services and programs provided to support small and medium entrepreneurial projects in the emirate, and to introduce visitors and young citizens to them, including financing, consulting, training and virtual incubator services, as well as the package of benefits and facilities obtained by entrepreneurs affiliated with the Foundation's membership, pointing out that the Foundation provided during the event its sponsorship of a number of exhibition platforms for a group of its members, namely The Pick, Memoar Jewelry, and Digital Stores. Moreover, Fatima Al Ali added that the Foundation's team was keen during the festival to discuss possible investment opportunities in the field of entrepreneurship, and work to strengthen partnership with public and private sector institutions that support emerging projects, as well as building fruitful relations with the rest of the elements of the entrepreneurship community, and identifying the best expertise, knowledge and experiences in this aspect. (ANI/WAM)

