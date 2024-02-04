Left Menu

Aid shipments to Gaza to be suspended on Saturdays

Judea and Samaria and towards the Gaza Strip) reported that, in line with an agreement reached with the US, Egypt and the UN, the Kerem Shalom and Nitzana border crossings between Israel and Egypt will be closed on Saturdays.

ANI | Updated: 04-02-2024 23:04 IST | Created: 04-02-2024 23:04 IST
Aid shipments to Gaza to be suspended on Saturdays
Flag of Israel . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

Tel Aviv [Israel], February 4 (ANI/TPS): The Israeli agency COGAT (Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories: Judea and Samaria and towards the Gaza Strip) reported that, in line with an agreement reached with the US, Egypt and the UN, the Kerem Shalom and Nitzana border crossings between Israel and Egypt will be closed on Saturdays. This is being done in order to facilitate the UN's distribution of the goods on the Gazan side of Kerem Shalom and the reception on the Egyptian side of Rafah.

The trucks carrying aid for Gaza passed through these border crossings located near Gaza before heading there. Israel inspects all of the trucks to ensure that nothing that can be used as weapons by Hamas is being sent into Gaza. COGAT also reported that on Saturday, February 3, four tankers of cooking gas designated for the operation of essential infrastructure in Gaza entered the Gaza Strip.

Also, the coordination of the repair of vital infrastructure was successfully completed. (ANI/TPS)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
"He's afraid of people": Bilawal Bhutto takes swipe at Nawaz Sharif ahead of Feb 8 polls in Pakistan

"He's afraid of people": Bilawal Bhutto takes swipe at Nawaz Sharif ahead of...

 Pakistan
2
EXPLAINER: Paytm Payments Bank meltdown, its meaning

EXPLAINER: Paytm Payments Bank meltdown, its meaning

 India
3
Vijay Shekhar Sharma: From architect of fintech powerhouse to controversies

Vijay Shekhar Sharma: From architect of fintech powerhouse to controversies

 India
4
"Public gatherings have potential...": US cautions citizens against visiting Pak during polls

"Public gatherings have potential...": US cautions citizens against visiting...

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Let's Talk Walkable Cities: Creating Safe Streets for Little Feet & Big Dreams

Privacy in the Digital Age: Balancing Artificial Intelligence with the Right to Privacy

Revolutionizing Gene Therapy: AI-Powered Protein Design Breakthrough

Cultural Crossroads: Navigating Identity in a Globalized World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024