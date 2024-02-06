Left Menu

Earthquake of magnitude 4.3 hits Afghanistan

An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Richter scale was recorded in Afghanistan on Tuesday afternoon, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said

ANI | Updated: 06-02-2024 16:52 IST | Created: 06-02-2024 16:52 IST
Earthquake of magnitude 4.3 hits Afghanistan
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Richter scale was recorded in Afghanistan on Tuesday afternoon, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said. According to the NCS, the tremors were felt at about 3.17 pm.

The depth of the quake was recorded at 10 km. "Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 06-02-2024, 15:17:08 IST, Lat: 36.30 & Long: 70.71, Depth: 10 Km ,Region: Afghanistan," the National Centre for Seismology said in a post on X. (ANI)

Also Read: Trade resumes as Pakistan and Afghanistan reopen Torkham border crossing after 10 days

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India Targets a Reduction in Emissions Intensity by 20 Percent by 2030

ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India Targets a Reduction in Emissions Intensity ...

 India
2
(Update: Deferred) SpaceX Falcon 9 to launch NASA's PACE mission on Tuesday

(Update: Deferred) SpaceX Falcon 9 to launch NASA's PACE mission on Tuesday

 United States
3
FEATURE-Biden's gas export 'pause' raises hope, concern in US coastal towns

FEATURE-Biden's gas export 'pause' raises hope, concern in US coastal towns

 United States
4
China banks' reserve ratio cut takes effect

China banks' reserve ratio cut takes effect

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Integration: AI is being integrated into almost every aspect of technology

Technology Review 2023: Unveiling the Pioneering Frontiers

Revolutionizing Tomorrow: Pioneering the Path of Urban Development

Eco-Friendly Urban Planning: Crafting Sustainable Cities for Tomorrow

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024