Left Menu

Bangladesh Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud on India visit from February 7

Bangladesh Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud will be visiting India on February 7-9 at the invitation of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Tuesday.

ANI | Updated: 06-02-2024 18:00 IST | Created: 06-02-2024 18:00 IST
Bangladesh Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud on India visit from February 7
EAM Jaishankar with Bangladesh FM Mohammed Hasan Mahmud (Photo/X @DrSJaishankar). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bangladesh Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud will arrive in India on Wednesday at the invitation of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Tuesday. Notably, this is Mahmud's first foreign visit after being sworn into the new Bangladesh government after Sheikh Hasina registered a historic victory, clinching a consecutive fourth term as the Prime Minister.

"The visit reflects the high importance and priority both countries attach to their bilateral relationship," the MEA said. During his February 7-9 visit to the country, the Bangladesh minister will also meet and hold talks with Jaishankar, and the two leaders will review the progress in wide-ranging areas of bilateral relations and chart out the agenda for future engagement.

They will also exchange views on sub-regional, regional, and multilateral issues of common interest, the MEA said. Earlier this January, Jaishankar met his Bangladesh counterpart Mahmud on the sidelines of Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Summit in Kampala, Uganda.

Mahmud said he had valuable talks with Jaishankar to strengthen India-Bangladesh ties. Jaishankar earlier congratulated Mahmud on his appointment and said he "looks forward to receiving him in Delhi soon."

Hasan Mahmud who hails from Chittagong in the southeast of Bangladesh had served as Deputy Foreign Minister during Sheikh Hasina's second term during 2009-2014. Hasina's party, the Awami League secured 223 seats to form the government in the elections held on January 7.

The Awami League government named its 36-member cabinet, after President Mohammad Shahabuddin invited them to form the government. The elections were held amid tensions, as the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), Jamaat-e-Islami and like-minded parties observed a strike across the country as they boycotted the elections. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India Targets a Reduction in Emissions Intensity by 20 Percent by 2030

ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India Targets a Reduction in Emissions Intensity ...

 India
2
(Update: Deferred) SpaceX Falcon 9 to launch NASA's PACE mission on Tuesday

(Update: Deferred) SpaceX Falcon 9 to launch NASA's PACE mission on Tuesday

 United States
3
FEATURE-Biden's gas export 'pause' raises hope, concern in US coastal towns

FEATURE-Biden's gas export 'pause' raises hope, concern in US coastal towns

 United States
4
China banks' reserve ratio cut takes effect

China banks' reserve ratio cut takes effect

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Integration: AI is being integrated into almost every aspect of technology

Technology Review 2023: Unveiling the Pioneering Frontiers

Revolutionizing Tomorrow: Pioneering the Path of Urban Development

Eco-Friendly Urban Planning: Crafting Sustainable Cities for Tomorrow

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024