Indian envoy Gopal Baglay calls on Australian leader Andrew Charlton, discusses bilateral relations

Taking to X, the Indian High Commission in Australia said, "High Commissioner called on @Charlton_AB, Chair of India-Australia Parliamentary Friendship Group and MP for Parramatta. They discussed multifaceted bilateral ties, including cooperation in education, trade & investment, people to people ties and sports.@DrSJaishankar."

ANI | Updated: 06-02-2024 23:50 IST | Created: 06-02-2024 23:50 IST
Indian envoy Gopal Baglay calls on Australian leader Andrew Charlton, discusses bilateral relations
Indian High Commissioner Gopal Baglay with Australia MP Andrew Charlton (Photo/X @HCICanberra). Image Credit: ANI
The Indian High Commissioner Gopal Baglay called on the Australian Member of Parliament and chair of the India-Australia Parliamentary Friendship Group, Andrew Charlton on Tuesday and discussed multifaceted bilateral ties between the two countries. During their conversation, both leaders also discussed India-Australia cooperation in education, trade, investment, and people-to-people ties.

The leaders also exchanged views on further enhancing parliamentary interaction between the two countries and appreciated the role of the Indian diaspora in cementing bilateral relations.

Earlier this month, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met Australian High Commissioner to India Philip Green and discussed the bilateral partnership between the two countries. The EAM will also be heading to Perth for the Indian Ocean Conference 2024 later this year. "Glad to meet Australian High Commissioner Philip Green this afternoon. Spoke on the next steps in the India-Australia partnership. Look forward to my forthcoming visit to Perth for the Indian Ocean Conference 2024," Jaishankar posted on X.

The Australian Foreign Minister, Penny Wong, announced last year that Australia will host the Indian Ocean Conference 2024 and will be an opportunity to discuss practical solutions for the key challenges facing the region. Last year, the two countries also held the India-Australia 2+2 Defence and Foreign Ministerial Dialogue.

It was co-chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Richard Marles and Australian Minister for Foreign Affairs Penny Wong. (ANI)

