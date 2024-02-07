Left Menu

First Iran-India joint working group meeting on agriculture held in Delhi

The first joint working group meeting on agriculture took place between Iran and India on Tuesday.

ANI | Updated: 07-02-2024 06:06 IST | Created: 07-02-2024 06:06 IST
First Iran-India joint working group meeting on agriculture held in Delhi
First Iran-India joint working group meeting on agriculture held in Delhi. (Photo: X//@Iran_in_India). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The first joint working group meeting on agriculture took place between Iran and India on Tuesday. During the meeting, the officials of the ministries of agriculture of both countries emphasised increasing cooperation in the field.

"In this meeting, officials of the ministries of agriculture of two countries emphasised increasing cooperation in the field of balancing the import and export of agricultural products between the two countries," Iran's Embassy in New Delhi wrote in a post on X. Notably, the joint working group meeting between Iran and India was organised by the Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers' Welfare.

It took place at NASC Complex, Pusa, New Delhi on February 6. "Pramod Kumar Meherda, Additional Secretary, MoA&FW, GoI felicitated the Iranian Delegates at the conclusion of 1st INDO-IRAN Joint Agricultural Working Group Meeting at NASC Complex, Pusa, New Delhi on 6th Feb'24," the Department of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare wrote on X.

India-Iran relations span centuries marked by meaningful interactions. The two countries shared a border till 1947 and share several common features in their language, culture and traditions, as per the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). Both South Asia and the Persian Gulf have strong commercial, energy, cultural and people-to-people links, according to the MEA.

Recently, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian hosted External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in Tehran. The two leaders discussed expanding bilateral and multilateral ties within the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) and BRICS.

In a post on X, the Iranian Foreign Ministry stated, "Iran's FM: "Today, I hosted Indian FM @DrSJaishankar, we held talks over the latest regional and int'l developments, especially the Zionist regime's #genocide& crimes against Palestinians. We discussed the expanding bilateral & multilateral ties within the #Shanghai Org. & #BRICS." The Iranian Foreign Minister said he and Jaishankar discussed the latest international and regional developments, including the Israel-Hamas war. During the meeting, Hossein Amir Abdollahian highlighted the importance of providing security in international waterways near Iran. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FAA warns US Congress against hiking airline pilot retirement age

FAA warns US Congress against hiking airline pilot retirement age

 Global
2
ANALYSIS-As Pakistan votes, farmers want climate change action - not words

ANALYSIS-As Pakistan votes, farmers want climate change action - not words

 Global
3
"Ensuring flow of traditional energy key as world transitions to clean energy": Hardeep Puri at India Energy Week

"Ensuring flow of traditional energy key as world transitions to clean energ...

 India
4
Foden's hat trick leads Man City recovery in win over Brentford in EPL

Foden's hat trick leads Man City recovery in win over Brentford in EPL

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Integration: AI is being integrated into almost every aspect of technology

Technology Review 2023: Unveiling the Pioneering Frontiers

Revolutionizing Tomorrow: Pioneering the Path of Urban Development

Eco-Friendly Urban Planning: Crafting Sustainable Cities for Tomorrow

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024