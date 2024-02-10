Left Menu

Japan: Grand cycle Tokyo event encouraged bicycling in safe, healthy manner

The "Grand Cycle Tokyo" event, organised by Tokyo Metropolitan Government for Odaiba Tokyo cycling enthusiasts last December, was aimed at enjoying a beautiful landscape, getting clean, fresh air and accelerating to grow a healthy life.

Tokyo cycle event. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Japan

The "Grand Cycle Tokyo" event, organised by Tokyo Metropolitan Government for Odaiba Tokyo cycling enthusiasts last December, was aimed at enjoying a beautiful landscape, getting clean, fresh air and accelerating to grow a healthy life. Tokyo Metropolitan encourages bicycling in a safe and healthy manner. Its goal is to encourage people to participate in sports at least once a week and lead a person with a disability to accessible sports.

Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said, "Grand Cycle Tokyo Rainbow Ride. It will start soon. I think you're going to ride a bicycle straight ahead anyway, but please keep your time in mind and enjoy this event." The Odaiba area has a rainbow bridge and a newly added gate bridge. These two bridges are landmarks in Tokyo to attract residents and visitors.

A 32-kilometre course and an 8-kilometre course were prepared. 4,500 cyclists participated in the pleasant breeze and stunning scenery, including Olympic and Paralympic medalists as well as other cyclists. Adoption of safe riding is another crucial aspect. Moreover, the helmet was compulsory for all cyclists.

Enthusiasts with tandem bicycles, which are designed for two riders, also participated in the event. People with physical disabilities also participated. One of the disabled persons said, "A tandem bicycle is used by two riders who have to keep coordination while paddling. I think it's a convenient tool for a disabled person."

One of the participants said, "Usually, I go to the expressway only by car, but this time I am riding a bicycle, so I feel very comfortable." Another participant from Malaysia said, "We can actually use the bicycle to view the scenery from top of the Rainbow Bridge. So I felt very refreshing experience."

Bicyclists enjoyed the crisp, clean air and picturesque scenery of autumn, along with the contentment that comes with being a Tokyo Metropolitan. (ANI)

