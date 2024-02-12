Left Menu

UAE embassy participates in 'International Day 2024' organised by The British School, New Delhi

The Saudi embassy in the national capital participated in the International Day 2024 organised by The British School, New Delhi on Sunday, the UAE consulate informed through an official statement.

ANI | Updated: 12-02-2024 07:50 IST | Created: 12-02-2024 07:50 IST
UAE embassy participates in 'International Day 2024' organised by The British School, New Delhi
International Day 2024 organised by The British School (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Saudi embassy in the national capital participated in the International Day 2024 organised by The British School, New Delhi on Sunday, the UAE consulate informed through an official statement. The event was held as part of the celebrations to mark the special day dedicated to global unity and diversity.

The Saudi Embassy put up a stall at the event, showcasing traditional Emirati food and hospitality. According to the official statement, the stall offered guests an authentic taste of Emirati cuisine. The spread gave attendees a flavorful glimpse into the UAE's rich culinary traditions developed over centuries.

Additionally, in keeping with the UAE's values of cooperation and cultural exchange, the stall served as a small yet special ambassador for Emirati culture. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Thousands of supporters of presidential candidates storm streets in Indonesia as nation gears up for polls

Thousands of supporters of presidential candidates storm streets in Indonesi...

 Indonesia
2
World News Roundup: US Senate faces new test on Ukraine aid bill; Zelenskiy appoints ex-deputy defence minister Pavliuk as new ground forces chief and more

World News Roundup: US Senate faces new test on Ukraine aid bill; Zelenskiy ...

 Global
3
US Domestic News Roundup: Biden to skip traditional Super Bowl interview for second year; Trump-backing US Senate Republicans souring on longtime leader McConnell and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Biden to skip traditional Super Bowl interview for...

 Global
4
Demystifying Micellar Water: Your Go-To Guide to Understanding its Benefits and Mechanism

Demystifying Micellar Water: Your Go-To Guide to Understanding its Benefits ...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Integration: AI is being integrated into almost every aspect of technology

Technology Review 2023: Unveiling the Pioneering Frontiers

Revolutionizing Tomorrow: Pioneering the Path of Urban Development

Eco-Friendly Urban Planning: Crafting Sustainable Cities for Tomorrow

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024