Israeli Forces successfully liberate two hostages from Rafah

The Shin Bet, IDF, and special police forces, in an operation early on Monday, successfully rescued two hostages from Hamas in the heart of Rafah

ANI | Updated: 12-02-2024 10:14 IST | Created: 12-02-2024 10:14 IST
Israeli Forces successfully liberate two hostages from Rafah
Rescue operation from Rafah ( Image credit: IDF). Image Credit: ANI
The Shin Bet, IDF, and special police forces, in an operation early on Monday, successfully rescued two hostages from Hamas in the heart of Rafah, reported by The Jerusalem Post The operation, aimed at liberating two Argentinian hostages, Fernando Herman and Louis Norbeto, from Nir Yitzhak, commenced around 1:00 a.m.

Dozens of airstrikes targeted Hamas's Shabura battalion to mislead them about the true objective of the rescue mission. The hostages, aged 61 and 70, were held captive, as per The Jerusalem Post Previously, two family members of the hostages were freed during a hostage exchange from November 23-30.

According to The Jerusalem Post, the operation had been under consideration for some time and had been repeatedly postponed until receiving approval on Monday morning. The hostages were held on the second floor of a heavily guarded building, with additional guards in the adjacent structure.

Israeli forces executed a clandestine entry into the compound, utilizing explosives, heavy firepower, and precise intelligence on the hostages' location relative to their captors. The rescue operation ensured the safety of Herman and Norbeto, preventing Hamas from harming them.

Following the rescue, a helicopter transported the hostages to Shiba Hospital, where they are reported to be in stable condition. While one soldier sustained minor injuries, there were no fatalities. The rescue operation took place in an area of Rafah close to Khan Yunis. (ANI)

