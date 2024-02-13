Indian diaspora gives warm welcome to PM Modi in Abu Dhabi, eagerly await BAPS Mandir inauguration

Chants of "Modi Hai Toh Mumkin Hai" and "Ahlan Modi" resonated through the air as the Indian diaspora gathered in Abu Dhabi expressed their fervent excitement after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The atmosphere outside the hotel, where PM Modi will stay, echoed with chants of "Har Har Modi-Ghar Ghar Modi," reflecting the anticipation among the gathered crowd.

Members of the Indian diaspora eagerly awaited the chance to meet PM Modi and capture a moment with him. Adding a delightful touch to the welcome, women showcased their enthusiasm by singing songs to welcome PM Modi. The melodies added a soulful note to the gathering.

Prime Minister Modi reciprocated the warmth by clicking photographs with the excited diaspora, creating memorable moments of shared joy. Before meeting the Prime Minister, Priyanka Birla, among those outside the hotel, shared her anticipation, saying, "We are hopeful of meeting PM Modi and getting a picture clicked with him. We are going to be a part of history as PM Modi inaugurates the BAPS Hindu Temple in Abu Dhabi."

Indian business professionals, reflecting on their longstanding relationship with PM Modi, expressed excitement about the positive changes in ties between India and the UAE. They highlighted their role in promoting India in the UAE for the past 30 to 40 years and their continued collaboration with Indian professional groups. Rupa Wahi, a businesswoman with a 34-year history in Abu Dhabi, emphasised the peak of India-UAE relations. She remarked, "The ties between India and UAE are at peak. All the people gathered here have witnessed the change of ties after PM Modi came into power."

The inauguration of the BAPS Hindu Temple added an extra layer of enthusiasm, with individuals expressing their joy and satisfaction. "Every Indian in UAE is blessed with this temple," shared an excited visitor who had already performed a Havan at the temple. The sentiment among the Indian diaspora was one of delight and honour as they eagerly welcomed PM Modi.

Sonam Mittal, expressing excitement, stated, "This is a feeling of honor because I have met him twice in two months. PM Modi is an ideal leader for everyone, and we are super excited to meet him again." PM Modi has arrived in Abu Dhabi for his official visit to the United Arab Emirates from February 13 to 14.

He was welcomed by UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan at the airport. Here, the Prime Minister will also address the Indian Community at a community programme, 'Ahlan Modi'.

The enthusiasm of the Indian diaspora has been overwhelming, prompting organisers to close registrations last week as the number of attendees surpassed 65,000. PM Modi will be in the UAE from February 13-14, after which he will proceed to Doha. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)