Left Menu

"You have created a new history... Bharat is proud of you": PM Modi tells Indian diaspora at 'Ahlan Modi' event in Abu Dhabi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday told a gathering of the Indian diaspora in UAE that he has brought with him the fragrance of the soil where they were born and a message of 140 crore citizens of India that "Bharat is proud of you".

ANI | Updated: 13-02-2024 21:16 IST | Created: 13-02-2024 21:16 IST
"You have created a new history... Bharat is proud of you": PM Modi tells Indian diaspora at 'Ahlan Modi' event in Abu Dhabi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses 'Ahlan Modi' in Abu Dhabi, UAE (Photo/MEA). Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday told a gathering of the Indian diaspora in UAE that he has brought with him the fragrance of the soil where they were born and a message of 140 crore citizens of India that "Bharat is proud of you". Speaking at the 'Ahlan Modi' event at Zayed Sports Stadium here, PM Modi said people from various regions of the UAE and different states of India have gathered at the venue and "everyone's hearts are connected".

"Today in Abu Dhabi, you have created a new history. You have come here from all corners of the UAE and different states of India. But everyone's heart is connected. At this historic stadium, every heartbeat, every breath, every voice says - Long live India-UAE friendship," PM Modi said. "I have come to meet my family members. I have brought the fragrance of the soil where you were born and have brought the message of 140 crore people. The message is that Bharat is proud of you," he added.

The Prime Minister was greeted by "Modi-Modi" slogans before he began his speech. "Let's create memories that will last a lifetime, memories that you and I will cherish forever. Your enthusiasm paints a beautiful picture of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat.' The love and support you show me is overwhelming. I am deeply grateful to every one of you," he said.

"I am fortunate that the UAE has awarded me with its highest civilian award. This honour is not just mine but that of the crores of Indians, of all of you," he added. The Prime Minister, who arrived in Abu Dhabi earlier in the day, had a bilateral meeting with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to take forward the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Indonesia goes to polls tomorrow as it seeks to enter new phase amid concerns

Indonesia goes to polls tomorrow as it seeks to enter new phase amid concern...

 Indonesia
2
Cong govt has turned Karnataka into "goonda rajya", alleges BJP as sparks fly in Assembly

Cong govt has turned Karnataka into "goonda rajya", alleges BJP as sparks fl...

 India
3
BRIEF-Tesla Raises Price Of Model Y Vehicles In Germany - Website

BRIEF-Tesla Raises Price Of Model Y Vehicles In Germany - Website

 Global
4
Samsung completes Open RAN conformance and interoperability testing with Verizon

Samsung completes Open RAN conformance and interoperability testing with Ver...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Integration: AI is being integrated into almost every aspect of technology

Technology Review 2023: Unveiling the Pioneering Frontiers

Revolutionizing Tomorrow: Pioneering the Path of Urban Development

Eco-Friendly Urban Planning: Crafting Sustainable Cities for Tomorrow

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024