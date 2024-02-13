"This honour is not just mine but of crores of Indians...": PM Modi recalls UAE's highest civilian award conferred on him

Abu Dhabi [UAE], February 13 (ANI) Noting that this was the seventh visit to UAE in the last 10 years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday expressed his gratitude for UAE's highest civilian award - 'The Order of Zayed' which was conferred on him in 2019 - and said the honour was not just for him but for crores of Indians and the Indian diaspora residing in the Gulf country. Addressing the 'Ahlan Modi' event in Abu Dhabi, the Prime Minister also referred to growing bilateral ties between the two countries and said UAE is India's third largest trade partner and seventh largest investor.

"I am fortunate that the UAE has awarded me with its highest civilian award - The Order of Zayed. This honour is not just mine but that of the crores of Indians, of all of you," he said. The Prime Minister was greeted with "Modi, Modi" chants before he began his speech before the Indian diaspora gathered from different parts of the Gulf nation.

"Let's create memories that will last a lifetime, memories that you and I will cherish forever. I've come here to meet with you, my dear family members. I bring with me a message from 140 crore Indians, and it's simple yet profound - Bharat is proud of you," he said. "Your enthusiasm paints a beautiful picture of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat.' I am deeply grateful to each and every one of you," he added.

The Prime Minister, who arrived in Abu Dhabi earlier in the day during his two-day visit to UAE, referred to his bilateral meeting with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to take forward the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries. "I remember my first visit (to the UAE) in 2015 when it had been only some time since I came to the Centre. It was the first visit of an Indian PM to the UAE, after three decades. The world of diplomacy was new to me. At that time, I was welcomed at the airport by the then Crown Prince and today's President along with his five brothers. That warmth, the shine in their eyes - I can never forget that...That welcome was not for me alone but for the 140 crore Indians," the Prime Minister said.

"Our relation is that of talent, innovation and culture. In the past, we have re-energised our relations, in every direction. The two countries have walked together and have gone ahead together. Today, UAE is India's third largest trade partner. Today, UAE is the seventh largest investor. Both the countries are cooperating a lot in Ease of Living and Ease of Doing Business.... "Even today, the MoUs that were signed between us are taking forward this commitment. We are integrating our financial system. In the field of technology and innovation, India and UAE partnership is strengthening continuously. In the area of community and culture, what India-UAE have achieved is a model for the world," he added.

There was an evident enthusiasm in the Indian diaspora for the 'Ahlan Modi' event with the organisers having had to close registrations last week as the number of attendees surpassed 65,000. On the second day of his UAE visit, PM Modi will inaugurate the first Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday. After the visit to UAE, PM Modi will proceed to Doha on the second leg of the two-nation visit. (ANI)

