PM Modi meets artisans of the BAPS Hindu Temple in Abu Dhabi

After inaugurating the majestic Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) Mandir, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met the artisans who crafted the architectural marvel, the first Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi, UAE. Two thousand artisans from Gujarat and Rajasthan meticulously carved these breathtaking statues, pillars, and columns for the temple.

PM Modi also met the volunteers and key contributors involved in the creation of the temple, from its inception to its completion in Abu Dhabi. He also engaged with children at the temple, who crafted miniature art pieces.

According to a video released by BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha, the organisation overseeing the construction of the temple in Abu Dhabi, the artisans were engaged in this artistic journey for the past four years. Craftsmen from Rajasthan villages used the finest white marble and pink sandstone to intricately carve elaborate depictions from sacred scriptures for a temple. Serving as the centrepiece of the temple, these detailed carvings were carefully placed at the site.

The video footage also provided a captivating view of the skilled artisans' meticulous process. With precision, they expertly chiselled marble blocks, creating stunning representations of the sun, crescent moon, and revered Hindu deities such as Ram and Ganesh. The clips also highlighted the artisans adding delicate finishing touches to intricately carved leaves, flowers, and trees that will adorn the temple's framework beautifully.

These sculptors, hailing from families with a rich heritage of crafting works for BAPS temples, brought to life their expertise and artistic traditions passed down through generations in Rajasthan. They take great pride in contributing to the upcoming temple, the video showed. Earlier in an ANI interview, Indian Ambassador to UAE Sunjay Sudhir also highlighted the incredible dedication and contributions of thousands of Indian artisans and devotees during the temple's construction phase. He shared that many devotees and members of the Indian diaspora personally participated in the construction, symbolising their commitment through "Shramdan" or voluntary labour. The completion of the temple stands as a collective achievement, showcasing the unity and love invested by the community.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi inaugurated the BAPS Mandir, the first Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi, UAE. Upon his arrival at the temple premises, PM Modi was welcomed by BAPS' Ishwarcharandas Swami. He offered prayers at the temple and performed Aarti. The temple was inaugurated on the auspicious occasion of Basant Panchmi.

As the first Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi, the BAPS Mandir has become a focal point of cultural and spiritual significance, drawing devotees from various corners. PM Modi, who arrived in UAE on Tuesday on a two-day visit, talked about the BAPS temple at the 'Ahlan Modi' diaspora event held yesterday.

He thanked UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for giving approval for the BAPS Hindu Mandir, saying that it reflects his love and respect for India and couldn't have been possible without his love and support. Standing tall at 108 feet, the BAPS Hindu Mandir is not only a symbol of spiritual devotion but also a marvel of engineering and craftsmanship. The foundation stone, a cornerstone of cultural unity, was laid by Prime Minister Modi in 2017, reflecting the collaborative effort to bring this vision to life.

The incorporation of advanced technology, including 300 sensors, elevates the temple to the status of a scientific marvel. The estimated cost of this magnificent construction, a testament to the devotion and commitment of the community, is Dh400 million.

The BAPS Hindu Mandir has emerged as a testament to architectural brilliance and cultural significance in the heart of the region, marking the first stone Hindu temple in the area, proudly standing as the largest in West Asia. Situated in the Abu Mureikhah area, this majestic structure embodies the spirit of cultural peace and collaboration and is a testament to the enduring friendship between India and the UAE.

Prime Minister Modi's visit to UAE also marks the third by the PM to the Gulf country in the past eight months. PM Modi is on a two-day visit to the UAE from February 13-14, after which he will proceed to Doha. (ANI)

